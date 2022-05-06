Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday since September , they’ve told us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Today marks the final report for the 2021-22 school year.

Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Schlarman: Katherine Smith

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

On to this week's report:

ALAH

Seniors embarked on the long-awaited journey to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, leaving the high school in Arthur at 4 p.m. and arriving at a Maryland Cracker Barrel the next morning. From there, they visited a zoo, had dinner at Silver’s Diner and finished their first day with a river boat tour.

— Sarah Rafferty

Arcola

In Narratives in Films 2, students are working a documentary about the town’s and high school’s history. Pictured: Karime Esquivel listening to interviews with alumni.

— Ariana Carmona

BHRA

Congratulations to Anthony Martinez, who was the grade 10-12 Artist of the Week winner ($50 gift card and a plaque with his winning artwork on it). “It was very rewarding to see all my hard work paying off,” he said.

— Paili Davis

Blue Ridge

Senior Cameron Phillips enjoyed a different kind of signing day, committing to the local John Deere dealer — Prairie State Tractor — as a tech student en route to Lake Land College in Mattoon. In doing so, Phillips received full tuition reimbursement and more than $7,000 worth of John Deere tools. Pictured: Mark Phillips (Cameron’s father), Amy Phillips (Cameron’s mother), Cameron Phillips, Todd Crowley (Prairie State Tractor) and Paul Kelly (Prairie State Tractor).

Centennial

Last Friday, the Chargers hosted their first Japanese Tea Ceremony in the library since the beginning of the pandemic. In May 2017, Centennial starting hosting the ceremony orchestrated by retired University of Illinois professor of fine arts and local Japan House member Kimiko Gunji. Gunji reached out to Centennial’s librarian, Karen Klebbe, hoping to honor Centennial student Luke Miller, who died in 2017. After an incredible turnout, Centennial hosted tea ceremonies once a month for students and staff until the pandemic halted these efforts. Gunji was awarded the Japanese Emperor of the Rising Sun award for her efforts in bringing global awareness to Japanese culture.

— Blake Burr

Champaign Central

On Saturday, Interact club took part in the Caring Carnival by holding volleyball games in the school’s north gym. Pictured: The winning team of Andrew Lin, Kevin Chen, Aakash Vasireddy, Ethan Mok-Chih, Ivan Favila and Elias Finkleman. Pictured: Club members watching from the sidelines, left to right, Anneliese Schideman, Caroline Hartmann and Clare Smith.

— Lucy Moss

Chrisman

Seniors traveled to Clearwater Beach, Fla., for their annual class trip. It was four days of fun, including a dinner cruise. Pictured, left to right: (back row): John Phipps, Checotah Cook, Marion Cronkite, Maecy Johnson, Clara Wheeler, Karson Lewsader, Dyas Miller, Linkon Snedeker and Ty Woodyard; (front row): Kaylee Keck, Kendl Lemmon, Kailey Phipps, Alexis McDaniels and Kendall Tevebaugh.

— Reese Anderson

Cissna Park

On Saturday, Kaiden Clingapeel was crowned king and KayLee McWethy queen at prom at Sugar Creek Barn in Milford. Dinner and dancing was enjoyed by all. Pictured: Kaiden Clingapeel and KayLee McWethy; seniors and their dates.

— Emma Morrical

Danville

Danville High School hosted an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) fair with the help of the UBUNTU Mentoring group. Students signed up and got to meet with alumni from different HBCUs. Pictured: Imani Brigham and Jaelin Mclain-Wilson; and Tierra Brown.

— Kedzie Griffin

Fisher

Seniors Katie Landers and Dominick Casten presented their business plans at the Prairieland CEO Trade Show.,

— Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Silas Shirley won the school’s annual spelling bee, collecting $100 and a medal. Second place went to Christopher Clippinger ($50 and a medal) and Gentry Howard was third ($25 and a medal).

— Choe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

The school’s FFA chapter held the annual Ag Expo, letting elementary and high school students have an up close look at livestock and farm equipment. Pictured: Logan Wilfong holding a chicken, Getty Greer with a duck and Kaitlyn Nolte holding a rabbit.

— Emily Hood

Heritage

Lauren Hopper’s anatomy class dissected cats as part of their muscles unit. Pictured: Katy Learned, Paige George, and Olivia Berry.

— Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area

From prom to FFA banquet to National Honor Society induction ceremony, students have been extra busy to close the school year.

— Emily Ray

Milford

At last week’s National Honor Society ceremony, eight new members were inducted (left to right, front row): Emmaleah Marshino, Payton Harwood, Emma McEwen, Madison Hardwick, Jahni Lavicka, Anna McEwen, Hunter Mowrey and Adrianna Chase. Current NHS members include (left to right, back row): Abigail White, Danielle Germain, Ruby Dluzak, Melissa Stimson, Brynlee Wright, Cassidy Mowrey, Caley Mowrey, Alivia Schmink, Megan Mussard, Kirstyn Lucht, Luke Trumann, Owen Halpin, Will Teig and Anna Hagan.

— Alivia Schmink

Monticello

Monticello

The Sages danced the night away “in Las Vegas” at the first regular prom since the pandemic. Posing at promenade: upperclassmen Lucy Maxwell, Mabry Bruhn, Amanda Dasher, Cora Sowinski and Renni Fultz.

— Clara Rudolph

Oakwood

At Oakwood Night of Fine Arts, students put their artwork on display for anyone to see. Also, the Scholastic Bowl team made it to the Final Four at the 16-team Parkland Challenge Scholastic Bowl Tournament.

— Madison Doan

St. Joseph-Ogden

Prom court consisted of seniors Ella Besson, Coby Miller, Griffin Roesch, Regan Uden, Hope Rajlich, Ramsey Primmer, Jett Morris and Ashlyn Lannert, as well queen Abby Behrens and king Johnny Poulter.

— Regan Uden

St. Thomas More

To celebrate Decision Day, seniors dressed in shirts that represented their destination in the fall, including Illinois, Notre Dame, Illinois-Chicago, St. Louis, Ohio State, trade schools and the National Guard. Graduation is May 21.

— Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork

At last weekend’s prom at Sleepy Creek in Fairmount, Sam Pearman and Isabelle Kelly were celebrated as king and queen. The fun-filled night included the senior class posing for one last picture.

— Olivia Birge

Shiloh

Spanish classes made churros and Abuelita hot chocolate for a taste of a different culture. Pictured: Lydia Richardson rolling churros into sugar and cinnamon; and Chris Loop and Jack Houlihan preparing hot chocolate.

— Josephine Carroll

Tuscola

Tuscola

Caden Baer and Alyssa Williams were named prom king and queen at last week’s festivities.

— Amelia Bosch

Uni High

On Monday, associate director Karl Radnitzer, senior class sponsor Ben Leff and the Student Services Office (SSO) team consisting of counselors Kristi Deedrick and Amy Han, registrar Courtney Smith and college counselor Lisa Micele, worked together to hold a Senior Volunteering Day for the senior class. Instead of attending class, seniors went to four locations around the community to volunteer: UI’s Sustainable Student Farm, Randolph Street Community Garden, Booker T. Washington Elementary School and ClarkLindsey in Urbana. Afterward, the seniors met at Illini Grove on campus for lunch, basketball, volleyball and visiting.

— Aakash Vasireddy

Unity

Unity

It's the fiunal week for seniors, who posted their plans after high school on a bulletin board.

— Maddie Reed

Urbana

Urbana

The school hosted its annual blood drive sponsored by the journalism department. It's an event students look forward to every year. Pictured: Senior Maddison McKinney.

— Park Mitchell

05062022 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

The Blue Devils had many participants and helpers at last week’s Special Olympics Spring Games at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The Blue Devils delivered with eight gold medals, four silver and two bronze.

— Molly Little

