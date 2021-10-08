2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 3
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. Today, we're at ALAH for homecoming.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Last weekend, juniors, seniors, and parent volunteers held a car wash and bake sale at Prospect Bank to start fundraising for prom. Some helped wash cars, while others donated car washing items and a variety of baked goods — resultin in about $600 in a few hours. Pictured: Yoon Freund and David Baker with his car.
— William Ding
ALAH
National Honor Society held a breakfast last Friday morning — with doughnuts from Yoder's Kitchen — to celebrate September Student of the Month nominees. National Honor Society President Kade Herschberger announced the month’s winner: senior Daisy Taylor.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
The homecoming court, left to right: Ava Simpson, Jacey Kessler, Karina Warfel, Avery Kessler, Olivia Gingerich, Ariana Warren, Zoe Reece, Josie Craig, Karime Esquivel, returning queen and king Mae Gentry and Illusha Budd, Beau Edwards, Evan Becerra, Caiden Miller, Jed Jones, Zach Butler, Mark Truex, Reynol Oyervides, Wayne Humphrey and Danny Gullion.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Ag teacher Destiny Swalve was selected as an Illinois Ag Education Teacher Grant recipient.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
Cerro Gordo-Bement’s volleyball team raised $1,648.60 for breast cancer research at its Pink Night against Okaw Valley on Sept. 30. Pictured, left to right: (back row): assistant coach James Vogel, head coach Victoria Hermann, Mariah Corpus, Gabby Block, Reese Peters, McKenna Robinson, Addie Fritz, Jayda Scott, Makenzie Meinders, Ali Walker and coach Anna Peter; (front row): Caroline Hill, Jaeli Doolen, Joie Auth, Lexi Davis, Skye Tieman, Erin Rogers, Jaydn McCarty, Haley Garrett and Haylei Simpson.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
Homecoming week included dressup days, float-building and a powderpuff game dominated by Sophia Rome and the seniors. Students had a pep rally and bonfire on Thursday and a parade on Friday (pictured: Vermilion County DARE Officer Jay Miller), followed by the football team’s win against Salt Fork. A Saturday dance capped the week.
— Paili Davis
Blue Ridge
On Monday, the girls’ golf team competed in sectionals. Ashlyn Voyles said: “I’m order to make it to sectionals, we had to win against Monticello, which we had never done before. It was really a great team effort to make it here.” Pictured, left to right: Brenna Friel, Phoebe Reynolds, Ashlyn Voyles, Nevaeh Burris and Lily Enger.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
It’s Spirit Week, students participating in themed days including Anything But A Backpack Day on Tuesday, Jersey Day on Wednesday (pictured: senior Lamija Terrell rocking a Bulls look), Throwback Thursday and Charger Pride: If It Ain’t Blue It Ain’t True on Friday.
— Montez Dubose
Champaign Central
The girls’ tennis team celebrated Senior Night on Sept. 29 during a varsity match against Centennial. Seniors were recognized with balloons and posters of each player. Pictured, left to right: coach Scott Davis and seniors Alexis Jones, Sydney Gardner, Tamara Crosby and Leilani Costello. Not pictured: seniors Claudia Larrison and Lucy Moss.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Carrie Mason’s English 400 class performed Act 5 of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” last week. Pictured (top): Megan Tischer, Kendrew Greene and Karson Lewsader.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The school celebrated Yearbook Week, students dressing up each day and picking out of a prize box to win gift certificates, drinks, snacks and other fun items. Pictured: Pink Out Day and Hat Day.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
For two weeks in September, students in multimedia broadcasting class worked on a fall sports hype video, which includes athletes from the golf, girls’ tennis, football, boys’ soccer, marching band and cross-country teams.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s boys’ soccer team’s quick start (17-0-1) including winning the Uni High Tournament.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
On Sept. 29, students and staff gathered by the flagpole to show love and support to Marva Fitzwater Moore, a teacher's aide and a bus driver for the school district who is struggling in her fighting against cancer.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Seniors Zander Wier and Peyton Leonard were named homecoming king and queen. Also in the running for royalty were Aidan Laughery, Aiden Phillips, Ava Kurtenbach and Hailey Wahl.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
The volleyball team had plenty to celebrate last week: Bri Struck (left) and Mary Roland setting school records before the team celebrated Senior Night with cake following a match.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
It’s a busy stretch for marching band, which is coming off competitions on consecutive weekends — including Eastern Illinois (pictured) — with more on the schedule.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
The junior varsity volleyball team won the 3rd annual Judah Christian JV tournament last weekend. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Coach Mike Davis, Maggie Newell, Klementine Davis, Ava Carder, Riley Pritts, Hannah Jackson, Zoe Taylor and coach Paul Pritts; (top row) Grace Maxwell, Brelyn Riesberg, Gloria Okeke, Maggie Miller and coach Caesar Talili.
— Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy
Sophomore Lauren Bossingham competed at Monday’s girls’ golf sectional in Auburn.
— Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour
Seniors had the chance to win their own parking spot near the high school — and paint it with their design of choice. Last week, the students applied finishing touches to their spots.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
Last Thursday’s hyomecoming coronation included four pairs of king and queen candidates, Nicholas Warren and Anna Hagan being crowned royalty. Also pictured: juniors Payton Harwood and Chase Clutteur cheering their class to victory at homecoming olympics.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Homecoming week included winners who dressed with the most spirit for each of the themed days: freshmen Jackson Heck and Allison Nebelsick (Support Your Heroes Day), senior Ethan Alexander and junior Lucy Maxwell (Country vs. Country Club), freshman Carter Foran and junior Drew Sheppard (class colors), seniors Peyton Scott and Cody O'Connor (Neon vs Blackout) and freshman Tyler Blythe and senior Emmie German (Sage Rage).
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
The boys’ soccer team enjoyed a 4-0 week, breaking several records in the process. Grant Powell is the new record-holder for single-season goals and assists, and the team already has set a single-season goals mark in a 14-7 start.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The school’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club held its first meeting. The club is supervised and organized by teacher Sally Ellis, Said senior officer Raegan Vaughan: “I’m looking forward to learning more about the various career opportunities that are related to FCCLA. Since I’m going into a human development and family sciences major, this group will help me dig deeper into various activities that are related to the field.”
— Sydney Murphy
Rantoul
The cheerleading team has been on hand for every home and away football game. Pictured, left to right: (top row) Chloe Smalley, Katelynn Graham, Damayah Thomas, Adrianna Cobb and Sierra Chipman; (bottom row) Mary Cuppernell, Makenzy Walton, Kennedy Hendrix and Te’Shyah Spinks.
— Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden
Seniors Jett Morris and Griffin Roesch and Kennedi Burnett and Regan Uden were nominated for homecoming king and queen. Roesch and Uden were crowned last weekend.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Volleyball and boys’ soccer celebrated Senior Night at their last home games of the season. Volleyball seniors, left to right: Elie Dixon, Colleen Hege, Caroline Kerr, Delaney Record, Camille Breen and Anna McClure. Soccer seniors, left to right: Mitchell Hynds, Riley Nelson, Blake Staab and Luc Kengue Moukeke.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
The volleyball team’s Pink Night in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month resulted in a win against Westville last Thursday. Cancer survivors were given flowers before the match, followed by a moment of silence for those who lost their battle. Future Farmers of America students (left, to right: Nathan Becraft, Mathew Kiger, Mckale Crippin, Gavyn Siefert, Hayden Prunkard, Mathew Bradford, Hazelyn Hunter, Cody Hiffil, Brynlee Keeran, Camden Smoot, Jackson Dines) won the Section 118 land use contest to quality for state. Sophomore Amelia Birge advanced to sectional in girls’ golf, falling just short of reaching state.
— Olivia Birge
Schlarman
Spirit Week included a powderpuff game and bonfire last Monday, a homecoming soccer match Tuesday and themed dressup days. On Friday, classes competed in games like kickball, ultimate frisbee and volleyball. A dance wrapped things up Saturday. The homecoming court (left to right): Anthony Dye, Rylee Sparks, Dillon Hemker, Cheyenne Lutz, Caroline Bogen, Emma Bogen (middle), Cody Abernathy, Adam Duncan, Madison Watson, Liam Underwood, Madisyn Bruens, Ethan Vasquez and Brycie Carnahan.
— Evan Sherer
Shiloh
Golfer Holden Kile advanced to sectionals after placing third at the Bismarck Regional.
— Josie Carroll
Tuscola
The cast of “Clue: On Stage” has been preparing for their upcoming show: Oct. 15 (7 p.m.), Oct. 16 (2 and 7 p.m.) and Oct. 17 (2 p.m.).
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
Fine arts students performed “Cinderalla: The Real Story” from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, becoming the first group of students to produce the fall show. Their sold-out performances allowed family, friends and other members of Uni’s community to come watch, laugh and enjoy the humorous narrative of Cinderella in Uni’s north attic. Pictured, left to right: Serenity Lilly, Kethan Naidu, James Lippert, Emily Duong, Ariana Mizan, Noreen Adoni and Zoya Ahmad.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
To celebrate a “Blast Off To The Beach” homecoming theme, students wore leis, Hawaiian shirts and skirts while cheering on the football team. On Saturday, students celebrated with a homecoming dance on the football field.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
Marking a return to normalcy, the school hosted an outdoor pep rally to celebrate homecoming. Including class shirts, performances and a classic game of tug-of-war, the week culminated in a dance on Saturday.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
This week in Linda Werts' Biology 1 class, students dissected lubber grasshoppers. This helped students get familiar with the dissection procedure. Pictured, left to right: Kalie Costa and Riley White.
— Molly Little
Westville
Friday's football experience, in which the school's new athletic facilities were showcased, was the talk of the town days later.
— Bryce Burnett