2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 5
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. Today, we're at Bement for homecoming.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy
Senior Caden Green tests out different spots around school to prepare for taking headshots for the yearbook.
— William Ding
ALAH
Last Saturday, Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a night of games at the track. Teams participated in relay races and ga-ga ball, and there was pizza, too.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
At last Friday’s final home game, against Villa Grove, football players, cheerleaders and band members celebrated Senior Night.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
The volleyball team dressed in pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured, left to right: (back row) coach Shawana Jameson, Kelsey Blackford, Gracie Gordan, Ersie Cooper, Ellie Cooper, Ella Lund, Cami Howie, Mattie Kennel, Madelyn Hudson, Kaylee Blackford, assistant coach Emma Jameson and assistant coach Ashley Pruiett; (front row) Laney Duden, Gigi Mulvaney, Lily Jameson, Kyla Bullington and Cadence Crull.
— Mattie Kennel
BHRA
The boys’ cross-country team won its third consecutive Vermilion Valley Conference title behind Eli Mojonnier’s first-place finish and Josh Gernand, Isaiah Tidwell, Murphy McCool and Emerson Thorlton finishing in the top seven. In the girls’ race, Gabby Mormon, Catherine Luttrell and Elleannah Hedgecock finished in the Top 10.
— Paili Davis
Blue Ridge
Homecoming week saw Hank Mitchell and Payton Burns crowned king and queen at halftime of the football game. During the week, classes competed in activities such as hallway decorating, macho volleyball, powderpuff football, pie eating and various relay races.The seniors prevailed in the end. Senior court candidates: Brayden Evans, Ashlyn Voyles, Bradley Flannell, Hank Mitchell, Payton Burns, Jamie Wanserski, Wyatt Cole and Sarah Whitehouse
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
Tonight’s regular season-ending rivalry football game against Champaign Central – 7 p.m. at Tommy Stewart Field — is a Pink Out for the cheerleading team.
— Montez Dubose
Champaign Central
At last Friday’s football game against Bloomington at Tommy Stewart Field, the student section dressed in pink to support the fight against breast cancer. Pictured, left to right: Tamara Crosby, Olivia Thompson, Anna Roessler, Lainey Somers, Eunice Yoon and Lily Nicolette (photograph by Liz Brunson).
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Volleyballcelebrated Senior Night as younger teammates and parents showed appreciation with gifts and flowers. Pictured, left to right: Kendl Lemmon, Maecy Johnson and Kailey Phipps.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Chorus is practicing for its Madrigal performance in December.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
The girls’ tennis team won sectional, advancing all six players to state. The doubles team of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne took down Cici Brown and Reese Rundle in the final, Lexi Ellis took second, and Brooklynn Behrens was fourth. The boys’ soccer team beat Rantoul 5-2 in a regional opener. Pictured: Timothy Hart, Rylan Anderson, Isaac Portugal, Ty Rangel, Eric Bryant, Tyler Finley, Declan Miller, Edwin Sanchez, Cesar Segura, Braiden Wilson, Leighton Arnett, Moise York and Jacob Xiong.
— Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon
The assignment for Anne Anderson’s senior English class: pick out love songs to then be played during the passing periods and voted on to determine a favorite. Jaden Trussel won the vote.
— Kaitlyn Sears
Fisher
The volleyball team was thinking pink last Thursday night in honor of the women and men who have fought the battle against breast cancer. Pictured, left to right: (front row): Lilly Theis, Kylan Arndt, Jordan Fitzgerald, Makynzee Theis, Jaedyn Fitzgerald, Alexis Murray and Maylie Evans; (back row) Savannah Wiese, Cassandra Marry, Bella Hallden, Ella Harseim, Katie Landers, Kallie Evans, Katrina Phelps and Kaylee Rodgers.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown_Ridge Farm
On Tuesday, a group of students visited the Georgtown Historical Society for a tour and to help clean up. Among those chipping in: Camryen Sloan, Makaelyn Lagacy, J’lynn Waltz, Hayley Carlton, Layla Shelton, Sydney Spessard and Anthony Dodson.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The volleyball team traded its traditional red and black uniforms for pink last week in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness month.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
The volleyball team partnered with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America for Volley for a Cure Night. Money raised was donated to Mills Breast Cancer Institute. Pictured, left to right: Xander Ramthun, Timmy Wilson, Lily Ploense, Adena Paul and Kiley Knoll.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Last weekend’s homecoming dance was a night filled with dancing, hanging out and fun with friends (pictured: Emma Vines, Addison Lewis and Taylor Paige). King and queen were Justin Jones and Makenzie Tate.
— Emily Ray
LeRoy
Junior Carlee Claunch broke a school record with 14 kills in a win against Fisher, eclipsing the previous mark of 13.
— Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour
Freshman Bradley McDaniel participates in Diversity Club (Bulldog Voices) Be Kind campaign to raise awareness for National Bullying Prevention Month.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
Students who are taking advantage of dual credit algebra and calculus include, left to right: (back row): Lauren Huff, Caley Mowrey, Cassidy Mowrey, Evan Shaner, Andrew White, Cole Podis, JD Jennings (teacher); (front row), Anna Hagan, Adrianna Chase, Melissa Stimson, Megan Mussard, Danielle Germain, Ruby Dluzak and Abigail White. Milford also offers two dual credit English classes.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
To raisemoney for Tackle Hunger, Pep Club encouraged students to drop money into one of three jars to cast a vote for which teacher would receive a pie in the face. The competing teachers: Tara Stetson (math), Andrew Webb (social studies) and athletic director Dan Sheehan. Overseeing the voting process: Pep Club president Elise Devore and senior member Kolby Collins.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Despite the rain at last Friday’s football game, the Comets celebrated Senior Night and the naming of the field in honor of former coach and teacher Marty McFarland. Seniors, left to right: Austin McDaniel, Griffin Trees, Josh Young, Gaven Clouse, Conner Matson, Devin Sanders, and Xander Draper.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Last weekend, PBL hosted a “Buddy Walk” in celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Among those celebrated by participants: PBL’s Brendan Schall, Faith Miller and Evan Hudson.
— Sydney Murphy
Rantoul
The high school choir sang their hearts out in a performance last Thursday.
— Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden
In Darcy Nekolny’s ag construction class, students participated a lab to show the differences in types of concrete. Pictured: Alyssa Hamilton, Joe Gherna and Garrett Denhart.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
The volleyball team hosted its annual Morgan Lee Buerkett Memorial Invite. It marked the ninth year for a tournament honoring a former volleyball player who graduated in 2010 and passed away in 2011. The Sabers won the 15-team event.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
Chorus joined the junior high kids for “choral fest” in which the theme was to be the light. Student council is pairing with the Vermilion County shoe drive this school year. Finally, the school’s Future Farmers of America students placed sixth place at the State Land Use competition, with Gavyn Seifert finishing fourth individually. Pictured, left to right: Mathew Bradford, Hazelyn Hunter, McCale Crippin, Nathan Becraft, Gavyn Seifert, Brynlee Keeran and Hayden Prunkard.
— Olivia Birge
Shiloh
On Oct. 30, the school is hosting a haunted prairie thanks to the help of science teacher Kendra Saddoris, students and parents.
— Josie Carroll
Tuscola
For staying late and cleaning up after a volleyball match — without being asked — students (left to right) Caleb Kerner, Dylan Homann, Carly Ochs and Ayla Deleva received Jimmy John's gift cards in appreciation.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
At a "Century Celebration Kickoff" on Oct. 9, students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni met at the school for speeches, music and cupcakes. The event also was made available for an off-site audience through a YouTube Live video. Pictured, left to right: Members of Uni’s Madrigals and Choir Alyssa Martin, Serenity Lilly, Doren Hsiao-Wecksler, Henry Laufenberg, and Emily Duong prepare to sing Uni’s newly discovered fight song.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
The volleyball team’s “Pink Out” match last Thursday helped raise $1,790 for Mills Breast Cancer Institute in Urbana.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
At the first first Hispanic Heritage Month assembly, there was dancing, music and testimonials about student’s experiences at Urbana. Sophomore Gabriela Bautista (pictured), one of the coordinators of the assembly, said: “I feel honored to have participated in the first Hispanic Heritage Month since I was able to represent my Mexican roots.”
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
Volleyball players (pictured: Alex Brown) participated in the annual Pink Night match against Okaw Valley. The team sports pink jerseys for all of October to support Breast Cancer Awareness.
— Molly Little
Westville
Senior volleyball players were honored at Tuesday’s home match. All four — left to right, Hadley Cox, Rylee Jones, Chloe Brant, Jasmyn Meeker — have been with the program for four years.
— Bryce Burnett