Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

This year's panel:

Academy High: William Ding

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

Bement: Addie Fritz

BHRA: Paili Davis

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

Centennial: Montez Dubose

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

Fisher: Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

Salt Fork: Olivia Birge

Scharlman: Evan Sherer

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Unity: Maddie Reed

Urbana: Park Mitchell

Villa Grove: Molly Little

Westville: Bryce Burnett

On to this week's report:

10292021 HSCacademy

Academy High

The school’s Women Empowered Club, run by Eleanor Laufenberg, held a bake sale, making $346 for Courage Connection, an organization that offers domestic-violence services to the community.

— William Ding

10292021 HSCalah1
10292021 HSCalah2

ALAH

At 4-4, the football team needed to win its regular season finale to qualify for the playoffs — and did just that, advancing to the postseason for the second time in three years. The next day, the boys’ cross-country team won its third consecutive regional title, this time at Tuscola. Pictured, left to right: Connor Edmonds, Jesus Corona, Jacob Adcock, Jace Green, Logan Beckmier, Jacob Duzan, Lyle Adcock and Steven Edwards

— Sarah Rafferty

10292021 HSCarcola1
10292021 HSCarcola2
10292021 HSCarcola3
Buy Now

Arcola

Seniors in anatomy class are learning about and detecting different types of tissues in the human body. Pictured: Mark Truex, Zach Butler, Rubith Faustino and Giselle Rodriguez.

— Ariana Carmona

10292021 HSCarmstrong

Armstrong

Members of the school’s National Honor Society took their annual field trip to Chicago last Friday, visiting Field Museum and The Bean at Millennium Park. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Luke Gordon, Carlyn Crozier, Cami Saltsgaver, Lily Jameson, Kyla Bullington, Madelyn Hudson, Mattie Kennel, Cadence Crull, Casey Grant, Blythe Bridgman, Gigi Mulvaney, Ersie Cooper, Lindsay Suits and Kalie Hardwick; (front row) NHS sponsors Amy Bailey and Amber Cluver.

— Mattie Kennell

10292021 HSCbement1
10292021 HSCbement2
10292021 HSCbement3

Bement

Homecoming‘s theme was Disney as students participated in festivities such as float-building (seniors won), powderpuff football (juniors/sophomores won, 42-21) and a Saturday night dance. Trinity Stroisch was crowned homecoming queen by the returning queen, Hailey Gadbury, and Jason Shimansky was crowned king by Jessee Quick. The other members of the court included Emma Fuqua, Xander Hutchcraft, Addie Fritz, Garrett Daniels, Anna Quick and Aiden Shonkwiler. The kindergarten attendants: Sunny Conlin and Lincoln Mills.

— Addie Fritz

10292021 HSCbhra

BHRA

Future Farmers of America members visited the elementary school to teach kindergartners about how a pumpkin grows. The youngsters got to touch pumpkins and both count and try seeds. Pictured: FFA officers Murphy McCool and Nathan Dice and member Kaleb Such.

— Paili Davis

Blue Ridge

After last week’s Pink Out match against Cerro Gordo-Bement, the teams gathered to show their support for breast cancer awareness. It was a poignant moment for the Knights, who remembered Rita Price, the late wife of Marty Price, who recently passed away because of breast cancer. Marty is a Blue Ridge soccer coach. Among the Blue Ridge players pictured: Payton Burns, Cassie Zimmerman, Sarah Whitehouse, Alissa Crawford, Mady Wingert, Alexis Wike, Sierra Farrare, Ellie Schlieper, Gracie Shaffer, Jaclyn Pearl, Alyssa Lupton, Jamie Wanserski, Alexis Anglin, Alexis Phelps and Phoebe Reynolds.

— Sarah Whitehouse

10292021 HSCcentral1
10292021 HSCcentral2
10292021 HSCcentral3
10292021 HSCcentral4

Champaign Central

During a three-day Spirit Week, student council’s themes included Monday’s Decade Day, Tuesday’s Tacky Tourist Day and Wednesday’s Character Day. Seniors went with their own themes: Monday’s Pajama Day, Tuesday’s Drip or Drown and Wednesday’s Different Day. Pictured: senior Narmeen Chahal and junior Kat Wagner in pajamas; seniors Lee Swan-Watson and Ellen Loftus decided to twin, wearing matching Avatar shirts and flannels; looking fancy in their fur coats were seniors Isabela Barragan and Lainey Somers, and dressed up as Carson Nuñez, a fellow student, is senior Shaffer Bauer; as Pitbull is junior Andie Strauss; and as the Flash is senior Jasmine O’Connor.

— Lucy Moss

10292021 HSCchrisman

Chrisman

Cross-country regionals played out on the Cow Chip course last weekend. Senior John Phipps qualified to compete at sectionals in Decatur.

— Reese Anderson

10292021 HSCcissnapark1
10292021 HSCcissnapark2

Cissna Park

Physics class made a 15-step energy transfer project, which required three days to design and complete. Pictured: Malaki Verkler and Lyssa Kaeb; and, left to right, Damain Renteria, Malaki Verkler and Trae Cobb.

— Emma Morrical

10292021 HSCdanville1
10292021 HSCdanville2

Danville

Homecoming week included spirit days like Monochrome Monday, Home Team Tuesday, Zoom Day Wednesday, Class Shirt Thursday and All-American Friday. The pep assembly on Tuesday revealed the king and queen: Tyler Jones and Kedzie Griffin. The court: (back row) Ja'Vaughn Robinson, Caleb Robinson, Matthew Thomas, Martez Rhodes, Jones, Matthias Easley-Williams, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow, Curtis Beasley and Brandon Collins-Hickman; (front row) Jha'Kira Harris, Journey Hubbard, Katherine Kittell, Za'Raeiah Lillard, Griffin, Ellie Bergeron, Mariyah Brown, Lakin Alyea and Allison Cox.

— Kedzie Griffin

10292021 HSCfisher

Fisher

Volleyball celebrated Senior Night with a win against Villa Grove. Seven girls were honored as they played their last home match: (left to right) Isabella Hallden, Katrina Phelps, Makynzee Theis, Jaedyn Fitzgerald, Jordan Fitzgerald, Kaylee Rodgers and Katie Landers.

— Krista Martin

10292021 HSCgrf
10292021 HSCgrf1

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

At last Thursday’s pep rally, Principal Kevin Thomas recognized the successful seasons of the school’s fall sports teams, cheerleaders led the students in cheers and a class spirit showdown wrapped things up (pictured: seniors).

— Chloe Brock

10292021 HSCgcms

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

The Red Cross held its annual blood drive at the high school last week as several students and staff members volunteered to donate. Peyton Leonard, with help from fellow students, coordinated the event. Pictured, left to right: Zander Wier, Leonard, Rylee Stephens and Carter Kallal.

— Emily Hood

10292021 HSCheritage

Heritage

Student council kicked off its Fall Festival week with a powderpuff football game. Freshmen and seniors (orange) went up against sophomores and juniors (green).

— Torie Rothermel

10292021 HSChoopeston

Hoopeston Area

The school is beaming with pride over a football team that made the playoffs for the first time in 29 years.

— Emily Ray

10292021 HSCleroy

LeRoy

Hardworking junior cross-country runner Lily Monigold qualified for this weekend’s Elmwood Sectional after a personal-best time of 19:18 at the Eureka Regional.

— Kelsey Graves

10292021 HSCms1
10292021 HSCms2

Mahomet-Seymour

Even a torrential downpour couldn’t dampen the mood at last Friday’s Senior Night. Pictured: Accompanied by their parents, seniors Annilee Griffeth and George Moore walk across the track to be honored alongside teammates.

— Tinley Peters

10292021 HSCmilford
10292021 HSCmilford1

Milford

Entrepreneurship class created and hung banners outside for football and cheer Senior Night. Pictured, left to right, back to front: Chase Clutteur, Salym Estes, Payton Harwood, Angel Salinas, Angelo Avalos, Brennan Schmink, Alivia Schmink, Anna Hagan, Cameron Langellier, Nick Warren, Karissa Auxier, Will Teig and Kadin Randalls. Also, the yearbook team received T-shirts made by the printmaking class. Pictured, left to right, back to front: Jahni Lavicka, Brynlee Wright, Mady Bennett, Jasmin Cullum, Maddie Hardwick, Cassidy Mowrey, Alivia Schmink, Weston Jensen, Hunter Mowrey, Caley Mowrey and Lauren Huff.

— Alivia Schmink

10292021 HSCmonticello

Monticello

Students united to raise money for Paint Piatt Pink to support the fight against breast cancer in October. Students donated money to a bucket designated to a football captain/pep club representative, and the boy with the most money in his bucket will kiss a farm animal at Friday’s pep assembly. Options were Tristan Foran, Peyton Scott, Jacob Tackett, Lucas Courson and Joey Sprinkle.

— Clara Rudolph

10292021 HSCpbl
10292021 HSCpbl2

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Senior Night was celebrated last Friday for students participating in football, cheerleading, band, golf and cross-country. At the football game, posters made by the seniors themselves decorated the walkway to the field.

— Sydney Murphy

10292021 HSCrantoul

Rantoul

Football, cheerleading and band members celebrated Senior Night last Friday. Senior cheerleaders, left to right: coach Liz Dietz, Hailey Campbell, Mary Cuppernell, David Gutierrez, Tuscany Vandergriff, Damayah Thomas and coach Laura Fondia.

— Mary Cuppernell

10292021 HSCsjo1
10292021 HSCsjo2

St. Joseph-Ogden

The fine arts program premiered the fall play “Game of Tiaras” with performances on Saturday and Sunday.

— Regan Uden

10292021 HSCstm

St. Thomas More

Yearbook Club, led by Erica Lyons, met at The Original Pancake House for their monthly workshop. Members present included Joshua Pierce, Amelia Case, Lydia Case, Emily Ritter, Abby Deptula and Grace Kreps.

— Bailey McMahon

10292021 HSCsaltfork1
10292021 HSCsaltfork2
10292021 HSCsaltfork3

Salt Fork

Seniors were in the spotlight last week as fall sports and activities had nights to remember. At last Thursday’s volleyball match — where the Storm Zone wore Halloween costumes (pictured) — seniors Olivia Birge (left) and Brynlee Keeran went out with a win against Schlarman. A day later, senior football players, team managers, cheerleaders, marching band members and golfers with their families at Friday’s football game against Oakwood.

— Olivia Birge

10292021 HSCschlarman

Schlarman

National Honor Society members helped at last week’s 71st Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day at Danville’s Palmer Arena, filling batter and cups of coffee, taking out trash and socializing with guests. Pictured, left to right: Lilly Perez, Dillon Taylor, Madison Watson, Liam Underwood, Aidan Gallagher (in the back), Brycie Carnahan, Evan Sherer, Caroline Bogen, Makayla Blurton, Emari Osaze, Avery Kelsey, Mia Martinez and Katie Smith.

— Evan Sherer

10292021 HSCshiloh

Shiloh

First-quarter rewards for having no Fs and write-ups: Students were able to spend up to $4 with the choice of a drink from a food truck, taco in a bag and/or ice cream.

— Josephine Carroll

10292021 HSCtuscola

Tuscola

National Honor Society held its annual blood drive on Oct. 19 as students, staff and community members were welcome to donate. Pictured: junior Marley Good.

— Ameiia Bosch

10292021 HSCunicover
Buy Now
10292021 HSCuni

Uni High

Subbie Buddies — student mentors who help new students adjust in their first year at Uni — took the subbie class to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul. Prior to leaving, the students took part in games like Halloween Mafia, Night at the Museum and Pumpkin Painting. At the ranch, Subbies participated in a series of activities, including roasting hot dogs, making s’mores, a tractor ride, paintball and walking the corn maze. Pictured: Subbies and Subbie Buddies in front of the corn maze; subbies Robert Tu, Hazel Tracy, Hector Kircher, Rishi Sharma and Lynn Lee, along with sophomore Noreen Adoni, explore the corn maze.

— Aakash Vasireddy

10292021 HSCunity

Unity

Student council created a haunted house on campus that helped raise over $2,000 to help start off its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

— Maddie Reed

10292021 HSCurbana1
10292021 HSCurbana2
10292021 HSCurbana3

Urbana

Seniors Myra Stevens and Jaylin Ward helped paint rocks for decoration at the Habitat Community Garden. This along with yard work and cleaning were a part of this year's senior trip for Habitat Humanity.

— Park Mitchell

10292021 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

After a tough loss to ALAH, the football team’s playoff bid appeared to be in jeopardy. However, the Blue Devils and Tyler Wilson (pictured) qualified as a No. 16 seed and will travel three hours to take on Camp Point Central on Saturday.

— Molly Little

