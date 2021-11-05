2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 7
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
From hobbits to construction workers, students celebrated Halloween to kick off Spirit Week. Pictured: Yoon Freund, Corban Eagles, Cassie Patten, Yara Bajis, Esti Ellis, Saskia Dill, Sterling Gramly, Jamari Story, Ben Wells, Baraka Culpepper, Zoe and Edith Angelo, Venus Lumetta, Suhani Garg, Ray Scifres, Eleanor Laufenberg, Nassreen Ouzidane, Sam Laufenberg, William Ding, Keagan Marie Markun, Jongmin Philiph and Emma Rypka.
— William Ding
ALAH
During Pink Week, students worked to raise $1,000 to donate to the Kara Kuhns ALAH Student Support Fund. Kara Kuhns was an Arthur Grade School teacher who passed away from breast cancer in 2018. Pictured is leadership student Kade Herschberger; Kara Kuhn’s daughter, Laura Kuhns; friend Kristen Nall; Kara Kuhn’s daughter, Elizabeth Kuhns; and leadership student Evanger Wiley.
— Sarah Rafferty
Arcola
Cheerleaders performed during Saturday’s football playoff opener against Winchester. Pictured, left to right: Ella Chupp, Camila Cantu, Madelyn Dailey and Gracie Wagoner.
— Ariana Carmona
Armstrong
Food, dancing and games highlighted student council’s annual district Halloween party. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Lily Jameson, Cami Saltsgaver, Faith Cline, Gavin Parkerson, Dawson McMaster, Eli Kennel, Gracie Gordon, Laney Duden, Kyla Bullington, Gigi Mulvaney, Brooklyn Morgan, Alexis Rhoades, Madelyn Hudson and Cassidy Nelson-Skenandore; (front row) Mattie Kennel, Jennifer Goulding, Kalie Hardwrick, Brynn Spencer and Cadence Crull.
— Mattie Kennel
Bement
Advanced English has started working on the first school newspaper, the student-run The Bark. The first issue will include activities, homecoming news and sports updates. Pictured: (front row) Trinity Stroisch and Aiden Shonkwiler; (back row) Aidan Marshall, Anna Quick, Logan Miller and Xander Hutchcraft.
— Addie Fritz
BHRA
Susan Kentner’s economics class started a nonprofit organization called Devil Dollar Deeds. It was created to cancel out negative TikTok trends and raise the kindness scale at school. Kentner is beyond proud of the positive responses the organization has received already. Pictured, left to right: Autumn Norwell, McKenna Smith, Evan Wheeler-Steidel, Jay Dishman, Brooklynne Klett, Susan Kentner, Destinee Goble, Eliza Knipe, Paili Davis, Rylee Merrill and Keely Applegate.
— Paili Davis
Blue Ridge
The volleyball team extended its regional title streak to eight years, holding up eight fingers for a celebratory photo afterward. Pictured with coach Evan Miles: Alissa Crawford, Gracie Shaffer, Alexis Wike, Sierra Farrare, Cassie Zimmerman, Phoebe Reynolds, Sarah Whitehouse, Mady Wingert, Jaclyn Pearl, Jamie Wanserski, Payton Burns, Paige Browning and Alexis Anglin.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
The football team’s first trip to the playoffs in six years started with an upset of Chicago Kenwood. The Chargers host Washington at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round.
— Montez Dubose
Champaign Central
For the past month, Interact Club has been holding its annual Coin Wars fundraiser. Each classroom gets a jar to fill with coins; the seventh-hour class that collects the most money is rewarded with doughnuts. The good spirited competition collects donations that this year will go to the Crisis Nursery. Pictured, left to right, collecting jars for a final count: Clare Smith and Lily Weaver.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Eight FFA members attended the national convention in Indianapolis, visiting Sky Zone as one of their activities. Left to right: Michael Mueller, Jake Gillaspie, Ty Woodyard, Hana Gillaspie, Reese Anderson, Makenzie Mitchell, Linkon Snedeker and Maecy Johnson.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
At the national convention in Indianapolis, 11 FFA students did everything from shop to take in a rodeo to visit the zoo. Pictured, left to right: Khane Clauss, Bryce Sluis, Breyden Sinn, Landon Young, Justin Sinn, Luke Petry, Joel Yergler, Regan King, Emma Morrical, Morgan Sinn and Riley Mail,.
— Emma Morrical
Danville
Impact Life blood donor center visited on Oct. 28 to give students the opportunity to donate.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
Socktober — a project the included student leaders Katie Landers and Ryan Grieser — wrapped up at Fisher schools. The district collected over 700 pairs of socks to donate to the Champaign-Urbana homeless community.
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
FFA members traveled to the national convention in Indianapolis, attending rodeos and concerts. Pictured, left to right: (bottom row) Haley Carlton and Sydney Key; (middle row) Paige White, Kiera Vire, Auttumn Roberson, Morgan Ellis, Chelsea Johnson and Aubrey Roberson; (back row) Sydney Spesard, JJ Hall, Zack Roach and Ally Cobble.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Led by FFA adviser Jeff Reale, students attended the national convention in Indianapolis. Pictured: (back row) Ryan Carley, David Zbinden, Mitchel Quinley, Kadence Crowley, Charles Francis and Alexis Cliff; (front) Rylee Dawson-Howard, Emily Fehr, Emily Vaughn, McKenna Crowley, Syda Schlickman and Brynn Boundy.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Art Club put on its annual haunted house that was open to students and public. Pictured, left to right: Olivia Wallace, Kamryn Soard, Kaliyah Lysohir, Emilia Lysohir and Addi Weisman.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Students Trevor Swartz and Emily Ray, along with adviser Danielle Birsch, attended the Future Farmers of America national convention in Indianapolis.
— Emily Ray
LeRoy
For the school’s Halloween celebration last Friday, staff dressed up as “The Price Is Right” participants. Also, a group senior boys dressed up like characters in “South Park.”
— Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour
Bitty Basketball is a just-concluded camp put on by the members of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Pictured: junior Savannah Orgeron assists future Bulldogs in checking in for practice.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
The volleyball team beat Lexington for a regional championship and celebrated with some of the fans who were on hand. Also, the football team beat Pawnee 38-20 to advance to Round 2.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
For Red Ribbon Week, LifeSavers organized Angel of Death Day to spread awareness about the dangers of teen drinking. Every 20 minutes, a chime over the intercom announced that the Grim Reaper had selected an unsuspecting student to "die." The "dead" students wore black cloaks and were unable to speak for the rest of the day, and they represented the teens that die yearly from alcohol-related car accidents. Pictured: Cara Johnson as the Grim Reaper, with Addie Wallace; Drew Sheppard and Cole Sowinski next to their gravestone; and forming a symbolic line, left to right: Johnson, Sheppard, Sowinski, Catie Swartz, Jackson Grambart, Wallace, Reagan Piatt, Katie Mesplay, Jobi Smith, Biniam Lienhart, Charlie Ball, Leo Goebel, Dylan Ginalick, Parker Bledsoe,Violet Bailey and Renni Fultz.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
After qualifying for sectionals, the Oakwood/Salt Fork cross-country team took 12th place out of the 21 teams competing at Hickory Point in Forsyth. Macie Russell qualified for state. Pictured, left to right: Emily Mills (coach), Aubri Elliot, Allie Morris, Russell, Addie Wright, Brylie Smith, Alyssa Wells and Ryan Wells (coach).
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The school’s FFA parliamentary procedure team placed top 12 in the nation at the FFA convention in Indianapolis. Left to right: Abigail Teske, Jordan Walder, Maci Kingren, Hope Watts, Christina White and Kate Wilson.
— Sydney Murphy
Rantoul
Nathan Kelly and Aiden Pacunas set personal records — and showed off new jerseys — at the the 2A cross0country sectionals.
— Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden
Student council members attended the Kickapoo District Association of Student Councils’ Halloween dance at Armstong. Pictured: Allison Kearney, Claire Huffman and Kelsey Martlage.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Interact Club sponsored a fundraiser in which students and teachers could pay $5 to dress in a Halloween costume for the school day. A total of $500 was raised and donated for breast cancer research. Among those who participated: students Miia Popovics, Abby Deptula, Caroline Kerr, Camille Breen, Anna McClure and Brooke Erhard, and teacher Megan Gosda.
— Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork
As FFA members attended the national convention in Indianapolis, students back at home celebrated Halloween by wearing costumes to school last Friday. Pictured: seniors Maddie Almy and Ty Smoot dressing up as Patrick the Star and SpongeBob; and junior Brant Hackman.
— Olivia Birge
Shiloh
The school’s ecology team placed sixth in a competition at Sullivan. Pictured, left to right: Kenzie Hales, Holden Crank, Mara Bosch and Brendon Cash.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
Red Ribbon Week included wear red, pajama, decade and costume days. Pictured: Alyx Gardner and Keller Beachy as Fred and Daphne from Scooby-Doo; and Olivia Wallace and Kenna Clodfelder as a cow and a chicken.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
Fall Fest Week (Oct. 25-29), organized by student council, consisted of Monday’s Pajama Day, Tuesday’s Twin Day, Wednesday’s Fall Color Day, Thursday’s “Anything but a Backpack” Day and Friday’s Costume Day that included characters from Calvin and Hobbs, a “Totally Normal Rabbit,” an Inflatable Shark among others. The week concluded with Sprabitat Club’s annual Haunted House event in Kenney Gym, where students could get their hands painted, participate in ring toss and cup pong, and play basketball and volleyball. Pictured: Maddie Kim and Andrea Li showcase their outfits on Twin Day; John Brownridge and Deven Galvez, winners of the costume contest, as characters from Men in Black; and students wait eagerly for the Pie-Someone-In-The-Face tradition at the Haunted House.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
An assembly was held to recognize the school’s FFA gold-medal winning teams along with Olivia Shike, who was a national champion for fair animal systems.
— Maddie Reed
Villa Grove
Senior cheerleaders Taylur Orwick and Morgan Smith embrace during the final football game of the season, last weekend’s playoff loss to xx. It wrapped up four years of cheerleading for the girls, who are off to college next year.
— Molly Little
Urbana
For the first time in 50 years, the boys’ cross-country team is headed to state. Led by all-sectional finisher Sam Lambert, the Tigers placed fourth at the Decatur McArthur Sectional. Pictured, left to right: coach Zach Boehmke, Michael Allison, Emmanuel Lokango, Park Mitchell, Sam Lambert, Parker Schroeder, Hudson Coady, Brian Allison and coach Forrest Farokhi.
On the girls’ side, Celia Barbieri had an amazing 600-meter kick to punch her ticket to state.
— Park Mitchell
Westville
After last weekend’s playoff loss, seniors still made sure to go to the 40-yard line to honor late coach Eli Williams. Left to right: Luke Johnson, Bryce Burnett, Will Terry, Rylee Edwards, Aaron Williams, Ryan Carnaghi and Andre Johnson.
— Bryce Burnett