Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

11052021 HSCacademy
Academy High

From hobbits to construction workers, students celebrated Halloween to kick off Spirit Week. Pictured: Yoon Freund, Corban Eagles, Cassie Patten, Yara Bajis, Esti Ellis, Saskia Dill, Sterling Gramly, Jamari Story, Ben Wells, Baraka Culpepper, Zoe and Edith Angelo, Venus Lumetta, Suhani Garg, Ray Scifres, Eleanor Laufenberg, Nassreen Ouzidane, Sam Laufenberg, William Ding, Keagan Marie Markun, Jongmin Philiph and Emma Rypka.

— William Ding

11052021 HSCalah

ALAH

During Pink Week, students worked to raise $1,000 to donate to the Kara Kuhns ALAH Student Support Fund. Kara Kuhns was an Arthur Grade School teacher who passed away from breast cancer in 2018. Pictured is leadership student Kade Herschberger; Kara Kuhn’s daughter, Laura Kuhns; friend Kristen Nall; Kara Kuhn’s daughter, Elizabeth Kuhns; and leadership student Evanger Wiley.

— Sarah Rafferty

11052021 HSCarcola

Arcola

Cheerleaders performed during Saturday’s football playoff opener against Winchester. Pictured, left to right: Ella Chupp, Camila Cantu, Madelyn Dailey and Gracie Wagoner.

— Ariana Carmona

11052021 HSCarmstrong
Armstrong

Food, dancing and games highlighted student council’s annual district Halloween party. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Lily Jameson, Cami Saltsgaver, Faith Cline, Gavin Parkerson, Dawson McMaster, Eli Kennel, Gracie Gordon, Laney Duden, Kyla Bullington, Gigi Mulvaney, Brooklyn Morgan, Alexis Rhoades, Madelyn Hudson and Cassidy Nelson-Skenandore; (front row) Mattie Kennel, Jennifer Goulding, Kalie Hardwrick, Brynn Spencer and Cadence Crull.

— Mattie Kennel

11052021 HSCbement

Bement

Advanced English has started working on the first school newspaper, the student-run The Bark. The first issue will include activities, homecoming news and sports updates. Pictured: (front row) Trinity Stroisch and Aiden Shonkwiler; (back row) Aidan Marshall, Anna Quick, Logan Miller and Xander Hutchcraft.

— Addie Fritz

BHRA
Among those taking part in Devil Dollar Deeds, left to right: Autumn Norwell, McKenna Smith, Evan Wheeler-Steidel, Jay Dishman, Brooklynne Klett, Susan Kentner, Destinee Goble, Eliza Knipe, Paili Davis, Rylee Merrill and Keely Applegate. Note: This story idea is courtesy High School Confidential correspondent Paili Davis.

BHRA

Susan Kentner’s economics class started a nonprofit organization called Devil Dollar Deeds. It was created to cancel out negative TikTok trends and raise the kindness scale at school. Kentner is beyond proud of the positive responses the organization has received already. Pictured, left to right: Autumn Norwell, McKenna Smith, Evan Wheeler-Steidel, Jay Dishman, Brooklynne Klett, Susan Kentner, Destinee Goble, Eliza Knipe, Paili Davis, Rylee Merrill and Keely Applegate.

— Paili Davis

11052021 HSCblueridge

Blue Ridge

The volleyball team extended its regional title streak to eight years, holding up eight fingers for a celebratory photo afterward. Pictured with coach Evan Miles: Alissa Crawford, Gracie Shaffer, Alexis Wike, Sierra Farrare, Cassie Zimmerman, Phoebe Reynolds, Sarah Whitehouse, Mady Wingert, Jaclyn Pearl, Jamie Wanserski, Payton Burns, Paige Browning and Alexis Anglin.

— Sarah Whitehouse

11052021 HSCcentennial

Centennial

The football team’s first trip to the playoffs in six years started with an upset of Chicago Kenwood. The Chargers host Washington at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

— Montez Dubose

11052021 HSCcentral

Champaign Central

For the past month, Interact Club has been holding its annual Coin Wars fundraiser. Each classroom gets a jar to fill with coins; the seventh-hour class that collects the most money is rewarded with doughnuts. The good spirited competition collects donations that this year will go to the Crisis Nursery. Pictured, left to right, collecting jars for a final count: Clare Smith and Lily Weaver.

— Lucy Moss

11052021 HSCchrisman
Chrisman

Eight FFA members attended the national convention in Indianapolis, visiting Sky Zone as one of their activities. Left to right: Michael Mueller, Jake Gillaspie, Ty Woodyard, Hana Gillaspie, Reese Anderson, Makenzie Mitchell, Linkon Snedeker and Maecy Johnson.

— Reese Anderson

11052021 HSCcissnapark1
11052021 HSCcissnapark2

Cissna Park

At the national convention in Indianapolis, 11 FFA students did everything from shop to take in a rodeo to visit the zoo. Pictured, left to right: Khane Clauss, Bryce Sluis, Breyden Sinn, Landon Young, Justin Sinn, Luke Petry, Joel Yergler, Regan King, Emma Morrical, Morgan Sinn and Riley Mail,.

— Emma Morrical

11052021 HSCdanville
Danville

Impact Life blood donor center visited on Oct. 28 to give students the opportunity to donate.

— Kedzie Griffin

11052021 HSCfisher

Fisher

Socktober — a project the included student leaders Katie Landers and Ryan Grieser — wrapped up at Fisher schools. The district collected over 700 pairs of socks to donate to the Champaign-Urbana homeless community.

— Krista Martin

11052021 HSCgrf
Georgetown-Ridge Farm

FFA members traveled to the national convention in Indianapolis, attending rodeos and concerts. Pictured, left to right: (bottom row) Haley Carlton and Sydney Key; (middle row) Paige White, Kiera Vire, Auttumn Roberson, Morgan Ellis, Chelsea Johnson and Aubrey Roberson; (back row) Sydney Spesard, JJ Hall, Zack Roach and Ally Cobble.

— Chloe Brock

11052021 HSCgcms

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Led by FFA adviser Jeff Reale, students attended the national convention in Indianapolis. Pictured: (back row) Ryan Carley, David Zbinden, Mitchel Quinley, Kadence Crowley, Charles Francis and Alexis Cliff; (front) Rylee Dawson-Howard, Emily Fehr, Emily Vaughn, McKenna Crowley, Syda Schlickman and Brynn Boundy.

— Emily Hood

11052021 HSCheritage

Heritage

Art Club put on its annual haunted house that was open to students and public. Pictured, left to right: Olivia Wallace, Kamryn Soard, Kaliyah Lysohir, Emilia Lysohir and Addi Weisman.

— Torie Rothermel

11052021 HSChoopeston1
11052021 HSChoopeston

Hoopeston Area

Students Trevor Swartz and Emily Ray, along with adviser Danielle Birsch, attended the Future Farmers of America national convention in Indianapolis.

— Emily Ray

11052021 HSCleroy1
11052021 HSCleroy2
LeRoy

For the school’s Halloween celebration last Friday, staff dressed up as “The Price Is Right” participants. Also, a group senior boys dressed up like characters in “South Park.”

— Kelsey Graves

11052021 HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

Bitty Basketball is a just-concluded camp put on by the members of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Pictured: junior Savannah Orgeron assists future Bulldogs in checking in for practice.

— Tinley Peters

11052021 HSCmilford1
11052021 HSCmilford2

Milford

The volleyball team beat Lexington for a regional championship and celebrated with some of the fans who were on hand. Also, the football team beat Pawnee 38-20 to advance to Round 2.

— Alivia Schmink

11052021 HSCmonticello2
11052021 HSCmonticello1
11052021 HSCmonticello3
Monticello

For Red Ribbon Week, LifeSavers organized Angel of Death Day to spread awareness about the dangers of teen drinking. Every 20 minutes, a chime over the intercom announced that the Grim Reaper had selected an unsuspecting student to "die." The "dead" students wore black cloaks and were unable to speak for the rest of the day, and they represented the teens that die yearly from alcohol-related car accidents. Pictured: Cara Johnson as the Grim Reaper, with Addie Wallace; Drew Sheppard and Cole Sowinski next to their gravestone; and forming a symbolic line, left to right: Johnson, Sheppard, Sowinski, Catie Swartz, Jackson Grambart, Wallace, Reagan Piatt, Katie Mesplay, Jobi Smith, Biniam Lienhart, Charlie Ball, Leo Goebel, Dylan Ginalick, Parker Bledsoe,Violet Bailey and Renni Fultz.

— Clara Rudolph

11052021 HSCoakwood

Oakwood

After qualifying for sectionals, the Oakwood/Salt Fork cross-country team took 12th place out of the 21 teams competing at Hickory Point in Forsyth. Macie Russell qualified for state. Pictured, left to right: Emily Mills (coach), Aubri Elliot, Allie Morris, Russell, Addie Wright, Brylie Smith, Alyssa Wells and Ryan Wells (coach).

— Madison Doan

11052021 HSCpbl

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The school’s FFA parliamentary procedure team placed top 12 in the nation at the FFA convention in Indianapolis. Left to right: Abigail Teske, Jordan Walder, Maci Kingren, Hope Watts, Christina White and Kate Wilson.

— Sydney Murphy

11052021 HSCrantoul

Rantoul

Nathan Kelly and Aiden Pacunas set personal records — and showed off new jerseys — at the the 2A cross0country sectionals.

— Mary Cuppernell

11052021 HSCsjo
11052021 HSCsjo1
St. Joseph-Ogden

Student council members attended the Kickapoo District Association of Student Councils’ Halloween dance at Armstong. Pictured: Allison Kearney, Claire Huffman and Kelsey Martlage.

— Regan Uden

11052021 HSCstm1
11052021 HSCstm2
11052021 HSCstm3

St. Thomas More

Interact Club sponsored a fundraiser in which students and teachers could pay $5 to dress in a Halloween costume for the school day. A total of $500 was raised and donated for breast cancer research. Among those who participated: students Miia Popovics, Abby Deptula, Caroline Kerr, Camille Breen, Anna McClure and Brooke Erhard, and teacher Megan Gosda.

— Bailey McMahon

11052021 HSCsaltfork1
11052021 HSCsaltfork2
11052021 HSCsaltfork3

Salt Fork

As FFA members attended the national convention in Indianapolis, students back at home celebrated Halloween by wearing costumes to school last Friday. Pictured: seniors Maddie Almy and Ty Smoot dressing up as Patrick the Star and SpongeBob; and junior Brant Hackman.

— Olivia Birge

11052021 HSCshiloh

Shiloh

The school’s ecology team placed sixth in a competition at Sullivan. Pictured, left to right: Kenzie Hales, Holden Crank, Mara Bosch and Brendon Cash.

— Josephine Carroll

11052021 HSCtuscola1.jpg
11052021 HSCtuscola2.jpg

Tuscola

Red Ribbon Week included wear red, pajama, decade and costume days. Pictured: Alyx Gardner and Keller Beachy as Fred and Daphne from Scooby-Doo; and Olivia Wallace and Kenna Clodfelder as a cow and a chicken.

— Amelia Bosch

11052021 HSCuni1.JPG
11052021 HSCuni2.JPG
11052021 HSCuni3.JPG

Uni High

Fall Fest Week (Oct. 25-29), organized by student council, consisted of Monday’s Pajama Day, Tuesday’s Twin Day, Wednesday’s Fall Color Day, Thursday’s “Anything but a Backpack” Day and Friday’s Costume Day that included characters from Calvin and Hobbs, a “Totally Normal Rabbit,” an Inflatable Shark among others. The week concluded with Sprabitat Club’s annual Haunted House event in Kenney Gym, where students could get their hands painted, participate in ring toss and cup pong, and play basketball and volleyball. Pictured: Maddie Kim and Andrea Li showcase their outfits on Twin Day; John Brownridge and Deven Galvez, winners of the costume contest, as characters from Men in Black; and students wait eagerly for the Pie-Someone-In-The-Face tradition at the Haunted House.

— Aakash Vasireddy

11052021 HSCunity
Unity

An assembly was held to recognize the school’s FFA gold-medal winning teams along with Olivia Shike, who was a national champion for fair animal systems.

— Maddie Reed

11052021 HSCvillagrove

Villa Grove

Senior cheerleaders Taylur Orwick and Morgan Smith embrace during the final football game of the season, last weekend’s playoff loss to xx. It wrapped up four years of cheerleading for the girls, who are off to college next year.

— Molly Little

11052021 HSCurbana6
11052021 HSCurbana3
11052021 HSCurbana1
11052021 HSCurbana2
11052021 HSCurbana4
Urbana

For the first time in 50 years, the boys’ cross-country team is headed to state. Led by all-sectional finisher Sam Lambert, the Tigers placed fourth at the Decatur McArthur Sectional. Pictured, left to right: coach Zach Boehmke, Michael Allison, Emmanuel Lokango, Park Mitchell, Sam Lambert, Parker Schroeder, Hudson Coady, Brian Allison and coach Forrest Farokhi.

On the girls’ side, Celia Barbieri had an amazing 600-meter kick to punch her ticket to state.

— Park Mitchell

11052021 HSCwestville

Westville

After last weekend’s playoff loss, seniors still made sure to go to the 40-yard line to honor late coach Eli Williams. Left to right: Luke Johnson, Bryce Burnett, Will Terry, Rylee Edwards, Aaron Williams, Ryan Carnaghi and Andre Johnson.

— Bryce Burnett

