2021-22 High School Confidential: Week 9

Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

On to this week's report:

Academy High

Students enjoyed their first Homecoming dance last weekend. In preparation, members of the student-made Homecoming Committee funded and decorated a space provided by the Urbana Dance Company where everyone had a blast. Pictured: David Baker and Yoon Freund.

— William Ding

ALAH

Illinois State Scholars were announced last week: (left to right) Jace Green, Sarah Rafferty, Reggie Edmonds, Max Allen, Delaney Gillis and Jacob Duzan. Also, Green and Rafferty were named recipients of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution scholarships.

— Sarah Rafferty

Arcola

The school’s Veterans Day parade included band, cheer and tractors driven by Future Farmers of America students. Pictured is Eric Chupp and Harley Dewey, a senior involved in Illinois Army National Guard.

— Ariana Carmona

Bement

With the school unable to host a Veterans Day assembly due to the pandemic, Foods 1 class set a table for one to symbolize those who would not be able to return home to their loved ones. The presentation played out on Facebook Live for the community to watch — and as a way for the school to say thanks to the men and women who served. Pictured: Trinity Stroisch, Jacob Flach, Addie Fritz, Aiden Shonkwiler, Xander Hutchcraft and Logan Miller.

— Addie Fritz

BHRA

A parade capped an inspiring Veterans Day at school, one that included learning activities and moments of silence for those lost.

— Paili Davis

Blue Ridge

At last week’s fall sports banquet, parents gathered around as awards and honors were handed out to athletes from volleyball, football, football cheer and golf. Pictured: senior cheerleaders Sarah Whitehouse, Jamie Wanserski, Ava Jamison, Dylan Kelley, Ashlyn Voyles and Lexi Young (not pictured: Brooklyn Kemphues). Also: Tray Hardesty received a special award to recognize the fact that he lost more clubs than any other golfer. Pictured: Dylan Kelley, Lillian Enger, Conner Otto, Hardesty, Riley Pruitt, Daniel Brown, coach Jerod Kile and coach Myron Schroeder.

— Sarah Whitehouse

Champaign Central

Senior Maaike Niekerk became the school’s fourth female athlete to compete at the IHSA state cross-country meet in Peoria. She ran a personal-best 19:05 for 86th place. The boys’ team also qualified and placed 26th. Photo by Todd Sweet.

— Lucy Moss

Chrisman

Student council hosted a blood drive last week for the American Red Cross, students, parents and teachers donating. Pictured: Autumn Baker.

— Reese Anderson

Danville

The boys' basketball teams were introduced to the public for the first time on Saturday. The freshman, junior varsity (pictured) and varsity teams participated in intrasquad scrimmages.

— Kedzie Griffin

Fisher

Students volunteered with Salvation Army of Champaign County and its bell-ringing campaign to help raise money for families during the holiday season. Pictured: Mia Musick and Katie Lander; Krista Martin, Blake Terven and Savannah Weise.

— Krista Martin

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Last Thursday, students and staff gathered in the gymnasium to honor veterans. Many students brought family or friends who served or are currently in service.

— Chloe Brock

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Students and staff honored those who served through their clothing on Veterans Day, dressing in formal attire and wearing buttons that were made and distributed by Vickie Conlin's students. Pictured, top row to bottom row: Kaleb Lockhart, Charles Francis and Kale Bauer; Emily Vaughn and Lexi Cliff; Brynn Boundy and Syda Schlickman; McKenna Crowley and Kadence Crowley.

— Emily Hood

Heritage

The pep dand performed at the annual Meet the Player Night, which consisted of introductions of all the winter sports teams, boys’ and girls’ basketball scrimmages, and performances from the marching band and cheerleaders.

— Torie Rothermel

Hoopeston Area

Emma Rayls and Trevor Swartz starred in this year’s fall play, “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder.

— Emily Ray

LeRoy

The school’s LEAD team — seniors who mentor freshmen — held a breakfast for local veterans last Thursday — sharing both stories and food.

— Kelsey Graves

Mahomet-Seymour

Student council member Klein Powell helped collect donations for the Freedom Honor Flight Foundation in honor of Veterans Day.

— Tinley Peters

Milford

Theater put on its production of “Just Another High School Play” — about a group of high schoolers who didn’t show up to rehearsals and their director left — on Nov. 13-14. It was directed by Brian Zecher and Elyse Bulla.

— Alivia Schmink

Monticello

Last Thursday, Senior Rachel Koon signed her letter of intent to run cross-country and track at Eastern Illinois University. The all-state runner, a key component in two third-place and one second-place state finishes, was joined by her parents, Mark and Kim Koon, at the signing ceremony.

— Clara Rudolph

Oakwood

Student council (pictured) this week is encouraging students to bring in canned goods to donate to our local food pantry. They have incorporated a homeroom competition with the reward of a cup of hot chocolate for every five cans brought in, and teachers are offering additional incentives to entice students to participate. It’s part of a bigger event which Eastern Illinois Foodbank is putting on "Fall Into Giving.” Council members also have distributed flyers around town so the community can participate. Student council members include Natalie Garrison, Ethan Brewer, Kaitlynn Glover, Cloe Johnson, Ashlynn Pinnick, Katie Reffett, Coleton Vermillion, Ashton Morris, Kyle McFarland, Isabella Bradford, Hana Della Sala, Samantha Dunavan, Jarron Fleming, Kade Fleming, Emely Goodwin, Natalie Johnson, Addie Lewis, Kaelyn Miller, Jeslyn Rhodes, Quinn Sperry and Alyssa Wells. Student council advisor is Teresa Cooper.

— Madison Doan

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

For the first time since 2019, PBL held its annual Veterans Day event in the high school gym. There were multiple assemblies throughout the day so that every student in the district could watch the performance adhering to COVID-19 regulations, the band and color guard traveling to all three schools in order to do this. Along with students, the public was able to enjoy the celebration with the final assembly at 1 p.m.

— Sydney Murphy

Rantoul

Winter student-athletes were introduced last Friday, including girls’ basketball, cheerleading and boys’ basketball, which knocked out a quick scrimmage and called it a night. Pictured: Kejaun Cardine shooting a three-pointer (photo by student-athlete Oswaldo Gonzales Martinez).

— Mary Cuppernell

St. Joseph-Ogden

Payton Jacob was joined by family members Michelle, Todd and Tanner at her signing ceremony to play women’s basketball at Illinois Wesleyan University.

— Regan Uden

Salt Fork

Foods class spent the last couple of weeks making gingerbread houses for the Festival of Trees. In the youth category, a group consisting of Carlie Thompson, Maddie Almy, Blake Norton, Ty Smoot and Jillian Almy placed first. Another group of Madison Silverstro, Alexis VanCamp, Dylan Diaz, Riley Cheeseman placed second. Pictured: Alexis VanCamp, Dylan Diaz and Riley Cheeseman hard at work Pictured: Maddie Almy, Carlie Thompson, Jillian Almy, Ty Smoot and Blake Norton.

— Olivia Birge

Schlarman

A Veterans Day ceremony included a visit from Marine Bryce Vorick, a former Hilltopper. There was also an archery open gym on Wednesday.

— Evan Sherer

Shiloh

Chris Loop's Spanish classes created a Dia de Los Muertos museum for elementary through high school students to view. Pictured, left to right: Emily Milburn and Sammie McClain explaining what an altar represents.

— Josephine Carroll

Tuscola

Members of Future Farmers of America provided local veterans with breakfast on Veterans Day. Pictured, left to right: Addi Fowler, Michelle Reese, Brogan Rennert, Mason Jones and Claire Meyer.

— Amelia Bosch

Uni High

The school’s Diwali Lunch, an annual event celebrating the Festival of Lights, took place Nov. 8 in the gym. Parents contributed to the success of the event by bringing various dishes and food items such as rice, naan, paneer, butter chicken, samosas and gulab jamun. Students, staff and faculty were glad to immerse themselves in a different cultures through spectacular food. Pictured: Parents prepare meals for lunch period; and (left to right) Emily Chen, Emma Donnini, and Zainab Memon help themselves to gulab jamun.

— Aakash Vasireddy

Unity

On Saturday night, Vocal Rush — the school’s show choir — performed in front of a live audience for the first time in two years. The show consisted of various solo and group acts.

— Maddie Reed

Urbana

Culinary arts class students learned different aspects of cooking, focusing last week on sauces, soups and stocks. It culminated in a chili cookoff, where staff came in and tasted each student's chili creation.

— Park Mitchell

Villa Grove

At last Thursday’s Veterans Day assembly, the band played “Marches of the Armed Forces” as veterans in attendance stood when their song came on. Pictured, left to right: Savannah Cler, Kenzie Cardiff, Kyleigh Price, Amelia Williams, Paisley Teter and Lila Bessent.

— Molly Little

Westville

Congratulations to the many all-county and all-conference recipients in football, volleyball and soccer. Linebacker/offensive lineman Rylee Edwards was named an Illinois HIgh School Football Coaches Association all-stater (Class 2A).

— Bryce Burnett