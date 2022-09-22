2022-23 High School Confidential: Week 1
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Students — including those in junior English class — have settled into the school's new 20,000-square-foot building at 2001 Fox Drive in Champaign.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
The boys' golf team, coached by Brad McGill, won 11 of its first 12 matches and has high hopes for today's Lincoln Prairie Conference meet at Villa Grove. Pictured, left to right: (back Row) Aaron Seegmiller, McGill and Clay Seal; (front row) Kendall Schrock, Brady Moore, Nolan Schrock, Logan Schrock and Braden Kauffman.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
Students Cecilia Lozano, Jahel Galaviz and Nic Alanis guide fellow student Yasmin Rojas as she attempts to “pin the eyebrow on Frida Kahlo.” It was one of multiple student-led activities that took place Sept. 15 at the Arcola Center in order to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was well-attended by students and their families.
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
Spanish teacher Mckala Lindsey talks to her Spanish 4 class about their upcoming summer trip to Puerto Rico. They are fundraising throughout the year ahead of the cultural adventure in June.
— Gigi Mulvaney
Bement
Physical education teacher Kraig Rogers got into the act during his sixth-hour class' game of capture the bean bag.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
After four years of building their skills, Spanish IV students Amanda Brown, Hannah Smith and Taylor Lowe have been visiting the elementary school to help a student in need. Their teacher, Lori Frerichs, said she is proud of how far her students have come.
— Cody Drake
Blue Ridge
The FFA chapter kicked off the season on Teach Ag Day (Sept. 15) with a cookout and Amazing Race, where students were tested on their FFA knowledge and acquainted themselves with other members. The event was planned and hosted by the FFA chapter officer team.
— Cadin Dozier
Centennial
At the first freshman dance (Sept. 7), food was provided by Interact Club run by Nick Pianfetti. In sports, Marin McAndrews won the 50 and 100 freestyles in girls' swimming, and the football team improved to 4-0 with a 42-6 win against Champaign Central in a game where cheerleaders and the student section — led by T.J. Easter — provided boundless energy.
— Elena Reifsteck
Cerro Gordo
Spirit Week included Anything But a Backpack Day, Blue Collar vs. White Collar Day, Biome Day and Class Color Day (freshmen in green, sophomores pink, juniors red, seniors black and teachers blue). Friday is Spirit Day as everyone dresses in orange and blue to celebrate Bronco spirit and pride. The day includes games like powderpuff football, a potato sack relay, a water balloon toss and jump rope relay. The homecoming court is made up of freshmen Tatum McRae and Kaydon Waterhouse, sophomores Reese Peters and Caleb Weaver and juniors Jadyn McCarty and Gavin Larrick. King candidates are Carson Brown, Romeo Montes and Joseph Meinders; queen candidates are Kaitlynn Adams, Lillyanna Weldy and Lexus Lawhorn.
— Hannah Copeland