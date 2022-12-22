Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On to this week's holiday report:
COVER STORY: Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge sported special pink uniforms for its girls’ basketball game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to honor beloved former staff member Janice Harden, who died of cancer on Nov. 27.
Harden's son, GCMS girls' basketball coach Ross Harden, had his team wear pink T-shirts. Gate receipts and money raised during the game went to Blue Ridge's music department, of which Janice Harden was a contributor and fan.
Academy High
Last Monday, The Rock band put everything it had been practicing to good use at its second annual concert. Pictured: Ian Weible, Eleanor Laufenburg, Jamari Stori, Cassie Patten, Brianna Patten, Forest Robbison, Eli Hess and Corbon Eagles.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
The days leading up to Christmas break were spent trying to give back to the community. Student council and Knights in Action put together a food drive called 13 Days of Giving. During the last 13 days of the semester, students were told to bring in different food items depending on the date. Student council sponsor Trisha Sluder and Knights in Action sponsor Chantell Benedict kept track of the number of food products each class brought in. The final tally:Juniors were fourth (63), sophomores third (108), seniors were second (238) and freshman winning (261). Students pictured, left to right: Kenzie Condill, Chloe Sadowski, Sara Herschberger, Caden Binder, Cal Binion, Maddix Stirrett and Ryan Appleby.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
Junior high and high school students partook in the annual Christmas celebration, in which a myriad of prizes were given out. From squishmallows to TVs and laptops, many students went home with early Christmas presents provided by local businesses, teachers and community members.
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
Seniors in student council gathered together to make breakfast for their teachers before finals started.
— Gigi Mulvaney
Bement
Angie Corum’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students hosted their annual no-sew blanket drive. Members have the opportunity to buy fabric and then make their blankets. These blankets get donated for use in ambulances and nursing homes. Pictured, left to right: (top row) Shelby Senter, Skye Tieman, Gabby Block and Ella Corum; (bottom row) Caroline Hill, Emmarose Summar, Emily Parrish and Alexa Senter.
— Emily Parrish