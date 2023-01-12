2022-23 High School Confidential, Week 15
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Last Thursday, the girls' basketball team won its first-ever game, beating Uni High's junior varsity. Pictured: Hannah Walker, Breanna Patten, Maegen Frye, Sophia Libman and Elisa Frizza.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
Drama Club cleaned out the prop room after what seemed like decades of being unused. Faith Rund, the drama director, had members of this year's production help clean for four hours in hopes of having a better environment for the actors. Pictured, left to right: Seniors Bianca Corona and Faeryn Davison.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
Journalism and yearbook class let no time go to waste as they continued working on the 2022-2023 yearbook. From taking pictures at games and events to creating and designing the yearbook itself, this class taught by Emily Coombe will continue to capture life at Arcola during the second semester. Pictured: seniors Reyli Vega and Emilye Gavis.
— Karina Warfel
Bement
The school's GSA Club (Genders & Sexualities Alliances) is hosting its first “Dressapalooza” on Feb. 17-18 in an effort to make prom dress shopping less stressful and expensive for high school girls. From Jan. 5-21, the club is accepting donations of lightly used dresses for the project (drop them off at the high school). From 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18, dresses will be on display in the high school gym, with try-ons available in the girls’ locker room.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
Student council, led by Kami Russell, raised money through shirt sales to purchase gifts for those in need. It was a community-wide cause organized by Kerry Hall, the Bismarck social worker, and Bismarck United Methodist Church. The rest of the community participated in donating gifts that student council wrapped. Members pictured: Allie Garfield, Amber-Christine Reed, Isaiah Tidwell, Joshua Gernand and Madeline Thorlton.
— Cody Drake
Centennial
Saturday's archery tournament raised $2,026 — not counting online donations — to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Principal Scott Savage attended to support the team cause and shoot as a guest archer. Online donations as of Tuesday totaled $1,115.00 and will be accepted through Sunday (click here to pitch in). The Chargers, coached by Heather and Ryan Miller, competed virtually against schools from across the country, run by the National Archery in the Schools Program.
Cerro Gordo
The extended rest offered by Christmas break did nothing to inhibit the abilities of the Cerro Gordo-Bement girls' basketball team, who took second place in the Macon County tournament. Against Decatur St. Teresa, Haley Garrett broke the program's single-game scoring record with 36 points. It's the second year in a row the team earned a second-place trophy.
— Hannah Copeland
Champaign Central
As students returned from break, members of the Drama Club had their monthly meeting with the school’s new Improv Club on Jan. 6. The meeting began with a few announcements from club President Wade Schacht and drama director Ladonna Wilson regarding the department’s upcoming play, "Noises Off," and audition dates for the spring musical. After that, Improv Club sponsor Aubrey Wachtel discussed the basics of improv and led students through a variety of improv games, such as one-word stories and “Bus Stop.” Pictured: students playing “Bus Stop;” students in the middle of a silent improv scene; Wachtel (red T-shirt) instructing students on how to play the next game; and a one-word story in progress.
— Janani Pattabi
Chrisman
Alivia Brinkley finished off her basketball career last week. She is graduating early, so her final game was played halfway through the season. She ended on a great note with the support of her teammates.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
The Spanish 4 group was assigned to make its own Spanish board games. Students made games similar to Candy Land, Sorry and Monopoly and dedicated three class days to playing each of them. Pictured: Mikayla Knake, Tricia Karas, Noah Phelan and Spanish teacher Gail Lober.
— Mikayla Knake
Danville
Orchestra director Gage Womack (right) brought a cello ensemble to the Danville Noon Rotary on Monday, Jan. 9. Members were treated to the melodious strains of holiday tunes. Student cellists: Emily Garrett, Asiah Brown and Isaiah Easton.
DeLand-Weldon
Ryan Pray’s physics class is in the process of building spaghetti bridges. Students are enjoying the hands-on activity and are excited to compete to see who can construct the strongest bridge. Pictured: Jack Schmidt.
— Abigail Trimble
Fisher
Six seniors were named Illinois State Scholars. Left to right: Kylan Arndt, Carter Dickey, Hanna Laible-Seif, Max Bruggman, Jordan Claxton and Emma McFarling.
— Emma McFarling
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The FFA chapter has participated in several competitions, including dairy foods in November. The team, which finished first overall, included Mackenzie Williams, Sam Vice, Jayden Haussy, Sawyer Willis, Owen Clark, Haley Carlton, Leyla Shelton, Morgan Ellis, Chelsea Johnson, Autumn Roberson and Aubrey Roberson. Top 10 individuals included Carlton (first), Williams (second), Johnson (fifth) and Roberson (seventh).
— Izabella Wills
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The Civics and Government class full of seniors kicked off the new year by learning about the origins of our country’s government, as taught by Chad Augspurger.
— Katie Steidinger
Hoopeston Area
The Marching Cornjerkers celebrated the end of their season with a bus trip to Memphis, Tenn., to perform at the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. The group took the field in the pregame and at halftime alongside the band Starship. During a five-day stay, the 35 students also visited Graceland, an arcade, a parade and a rodeo. They competed and earned first place for their field show. It was the band's first extensive trip since COVID-19. "It was a great time," band director Brian Zielinski said. "The kids had the opportunity to do several musical events and got a chance to hang out with each other and build some rapport within the group." Photos courtesy Christy Lee of Cee Lee Photography.
— Emma Rayls
Iroquois West
Congratulations to seniors Cannon Leonard and Sam McMillan. Leonard scored his 1,000th career point against Herscher. McMillan was named WGFA’s Player of the Week. The Raiders continue to have another great basketball season with the help of these valuable players.
— Calli Kraft
Judah Christian
To start off the new semester in the Independent Art elective, students began their first project: personalizing name tags using stencils and markers. Pictured: Judah Ruhlig, Tucker Bailey, Gloriana Bell, Justin Farkas, Aidyn Beck and Nehemiah Williams; and Grace Bailey, Amina Fairley and Josiah Taylor (photos courtesy Tucker Yasunuaga).
— Bethany Jackson
LeRoy
On Tuesday, the boys' basketball team visits Tri-Valley in Downs. Both schools are working together to help fundraise for Cole Martin, a student at Tri-Valley diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma. All proceeds will go toward his treatments at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
— Lily Monigold
Mahomet-Seymour
A year ago, Ty Andracke was hospitalized in Memphis, Tenn., undergoing chemotherapy treatments when Mahomet-Seymour High School hosted its annual Coaches vs. Cancer basketball doubleheader.
On Tuesday, however, the 7-year-old was front and center as the Bulldogs hosted Mattoon.
“A very special night for our family,” said Eric Andracke, Ty’s dad and a teacher and coach at M-S.
Diagnosed with leukemia in April 2021, Ty “is continuing his fight and has a little over a year left of treatment remaining,” Eric said.
Sports have become therapeutic. Ty played baseball last summer and currently is in a basketball league. In December, he became an official member of Illinois State’s men’s basketball program through Team Impact, joining the Cardinals for practices, games and off-court activities.
Tuesday’s return to M-S was another mood-lifter.
“Our family continues to be blessed and supported by the Mahomet community and Bulldog basketball family,” Eric said. “(Tuesday) was filled with a lot of emotion for me: the cause of what the night represented and the cause of how it has affected my entire family, not just with my own son but the many other people in the community that have had their own battles.”
Monticello
Ten students were asked to participate in a pie-in-the-face fundraiser for Orange Out Week. Orange Out is a memorial fundraiser for former school nurse Natalie McDowell. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Pictured are four of the participants: Mabry Bruhn, Biniam Lienhart, Tucker Williamson and Ben Williamson.
— Will Ross
Milford
Students, staff and community members participated in Minute to Win It games and a pie-in-the-face contest Dec. 17. Students in National Honor Society hosted the activities as a part of their St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser.
— Maddie Hardwick
Oakwood
In an exciting week back from winter break, senior Dalton Hobick scored 37 points at last Tuesday's game, leading to him being named The News Gazette's Athlete of the Week. Last Friday, the Oakwood-Salt-Fork wrestling team claimed the title of Vermilion County champions.
— Kalie Tison