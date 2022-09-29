2022-23 High School Confidential: Week 2
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Izabella Wills (Wednesday) and Rantoul's Caya Flesner (Friday) are on call to take us behind the scenes at their school's homecoming festivities.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
The school's service club, The Caring Crew, have started assembling bags of shoes they collected to donate to Share Your Soles, an organization that shares gently used shoes to those in need all over the world. Their mission statement is, "We can't walk in their shoes, let them walk in ours." The initiative wraps up this week as senior Jazz Jaheil, who knows the founder of Share Your Soles, Mona Purdy, takes them to Chicago to be donated.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
New members of the school’s FFA chapter attended the Greenhand conference for the first time. FFA is led by Megan Beckmier, and, on this trip, students were allowed to interact with other FFA groups. Anna Rawlins, a freshman, said: “It was beneficial because we did team-building exercises and got the chance to make new friends.” Pictured, left to right: (front row) Rawlins, Savannah Butcher, Ruby Burton, Abigail Miller, Brooklyn Gingerich and Gracie Arnett; (back row) Dalton England, Aiden Cazel, Trevor Duzan, Maddiz Sterritt, Colin Smith, Will Hilligoss, Lucas Butcher, August Burton, Ryker Beckmier and Wyatt Taylor.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
Both band and cheer alike braved the elements at Friday night’s football game at Thomas-Bradford Field in Arcola. A steady downpour of rain didn’t stop fans from coming out to cheer on the Purple Riders as they faced off against the Cumberland Pirates. Though Arcola didn’t come out on top, it proved to be an exciting night for players and fans alike. Pictured: senior cheerleaders Hailey Trotter, Gracie Wagoner and Vanessa Condarco as well as Jake Myers, a baritone player, with drum majors Eadie Budd and Reynol Oyervides.
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
A group of students — Oliver Williams, Zoey Harding and Kalie Hardwick — in teacher Dylan Mollet's World War II class created a diorama to present to the school over the North African campaign.
— Gigi Mulvaney
Bement
Business teacher Alan Duesterhaus and consumer education students visited Parkland College last Tuesday for Career Exploration Night, where the Bulldogs met dozens of employers from a variety of industries. Pictured, left to right: (standing) Duesterhaus, Tarryn Thomas, Will Ellenberg, Alexis Lane and Isabella Hudson; (on bench) Jazzi Hicks, Alexa Senter, Emmarose Summar and Emily Parrish.
— Emily Parrish