Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
ALAH
Drama club was proud to present Ken Ludwig’s production of "The Three Musketeers" on March 10-11. Both shows had a good turnout as the crowd laughed, cried and cheered throughout the play. The 15-member drama club, led by first-year director Faith Rund, worked hard while making the props and set. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Steven Harris, Alexus Dodge, Bianca Corona, Zach Snyder, Faeryn Davison, Sarah Rogers, Kayla Johnson, Colton Taylor and Jesus Corona; (front row) Chloe Custer, Anna Rawlins, Kat Perez, Ryan Malin, Jacob Adcock, Miah Malin, Logan Burgin and Kylie Stutzman. Pictured: left to right: Kat Perez, Faeryn Davison, Jacob Adcock, Zach Snyder and Ryan Malin.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
The pep band was selected to perform at the IHSA Class 3A and 4A boys' basketball state tournament at State Farm Center last weekend. Senior Eadie Budd said: “It was a remarkable experience for our small-town band to play at a big state event.” Pictured, left to right: Pedro Alanis, River Wilcox-Rich, Alex Gutierrez, Aaron Gaona, Jake Myers, Lilly Hensley, Eadie Budd, Alex Hawn, Julissa Galaviz, Josh Gaona, Ryder Wilcox-Rich and Reynol Oyervides.
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
National Honor Society and the local Red Cross put on a blood drive last Wednesday.
— Gigi Mulvaney
Bement
During National Foreign Language Week, each homeroom had trivia in the mornings and fun pictures to find around school for a prize. On Friday, students celebrated with games like mar y tierra, hacky sack and hitting a piñata. At the end of the assembly, every class did the Macarena. For lunch on Friday, Spanish teacher Rachel Halliday made walking tacos and nachos.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
Scholastic Bowl won second place in the county tournament. Under the direction of Hilary Mathis and James Hasty, the team went 5-2 as every student contributed to answering the questions and the underclassmen stepped up. Members at the tournament included: Amanda Brown, Cat Luttrell, Ethan Frattick, Gabi Moll, Josh Gernand and Kaemyn Brown.
— Cody Drake
Cerro Gordo
High school math teacher and chapter sponsor James Vogel extended invitations for membership into National Honor Society. Students were invited due to their “outstanding scholarship," and thos admitted will use their leadership skills to participate in service projects from cleaning the community to blood drives and food drives. After students go through the proper paperwork and preparation, select students will be chosen for induction and announced in May.
— Hannah Copeland
Champaign Central
On March 8, the eve of parent-teacher conferences, Spectrum Alliance met in Spanish teacher Caitlyn Vanderbeek’s room for one last time before spring break. Club members watched "The Emperor's New Groove" and enjoyed brownies, coffee cake and quesadillas. Pictured: Dominic Loftus, Varian Givens, Charlotte Heads, Caitlyn Vanderbeek, Nevaeh Bickerstaff, Clowie Love, June Choi and August Benison.
— Janani Pattabi
Chrisman
The Envirothon team is headed to state for the second year in a row. The contest took place at Lake Land College as students were tested in several different categories. Pictured: Brodie Haton, Ali Prisecaru, Michael Mueller, Autumn Baker and Ellie Lorton.
— Reese Anderson