Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
***
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
On Saturday, the school's service club — the Caring Crew — along with St. Thomas More, Urbana, Champaign Central, Centennial and Uni High — held their second annual Caring Carnival. The event with food and games, raffles and a volleyball tournament benefitted the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
— Rosie Atkinson
Arcola
Four students were inducted into the Tri-M Music Society on Sunday: Lillian Hensley, Pedro Gerardo Alanis, Alex Gutierrez and Mark Vazquez. Also, Eadie Budd, Ella Chupp, Morgan Doud, Reynol Oyervides and Karina Warfel were granted alumni membership. According the Tri-M music society, “The purpose of this organization is to inspire music participation, create enthusiasm for scholarship, stimulate a desire to render service, and promote leadership in the music students of secondary schools.” Pictured: Bianca Arguelles, Karina Warfel, Morgan Doud, Mark Vazquez, Reynol Oyervides, Alex Hawn, Ella Chupp, Pedro Gerardo Alanis and Julissa Galaviz; and seniors Karina Warfel, Morgan Doud, Mark Vazquez, Reynol Oyervides and Ella Chupp.
— Karina Warfel
Bement
In Angie Corum’s adult living class: After spending a day talking about specific stains and how to remove them, students took part in a lab in which they were handed grass stains, ketchup and lipstick and were told to remove them.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
Students from Stephanie Tidwell’s civics class took a field trip to the county clerk's office, touring of the Vermilion County Administration Building and hearing from county government workers. Tidwell offers this trip to allow her students to be more informed about their local government and how each office may apply to them in the future. On this trip, many students registered to vote and cast their ballots. Students left with a better understanding of their local government and as citizens ready to vote for what they believe in.
— Cody Drake
Cerro Gordo
Wednesday was a half day to transition into spring break (Thursday, Friday, Monday). On Tuesday, Jennifer Moore’s French class made crepes. Students brought ingredients and toppings they wanted in their individual crepes — and enjoyed the finished product in class.
— Hannah Copeland
Champaign Central
Last Wednesday, Central’s Best Buddies chapter held a mental health bingo event. It was led by program managers from the Best Buddies Illinois branch, Lanada Cunningham and Justina Jennings, in the school’s library lecture hall. Participants were handed bingo sheets filled with different self care practices and, as each practice was called, Cunningham and Jennings took a moment to discuss what the practice was and some examples of how they use the practice in their own lives. Pictured:
— Janani Pattabi
Chrisman
Chrisman hosted the first Section 18 Poultry CDE on Sunday night, several members volunteering to run the contest. The FFA team finished first with individual placings as follows: Hana Gillaspie (first), Samantha Raimer (third), Nic Eddy (fifth), Macy Keys (sixth) and Gage Tingley (nine).
— Reese Anderson
Fisher
The FFA chapter held its yearly ribeye dinner last weekend at the high school. Students put together dinner, deserts and a silent auction to raise money for the club. Pictured: Asher Litman and Victoria Cullotta; and Kesiah Musick and Alexis Murray.
— Emma McFarling