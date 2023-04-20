Sign up for our daily newsletter here
PRIME TIME PLAYERS
Volleyball players from eight area high school teams helped a Champaign-based club team win a major tournament last weekend in Louisville. Ky.
Prime Time’s 17 Blue team — comprised of Armstrong-Potomac’s Lily Jameson, Heritage’s Lily Montgomery, Rantoul’s Ashlee Freeman, St. Joseph-Ogden’s Addie Roesch, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Bailey Bruns, Centennial’s Riley Ries, Urbana’s Sammi Christman and Milford’s Anna McEwen and Emma McEwen won the gold bracket at the JVA World Challenge.
Prime Time went 9-0 at the three-day event, finishing with three consecutive three-set victories to take the title on Sunday.
“Our team is special because we have all been playing together for multiple years now and have all gotten so close as friends and teammates,” Freeman said. “Our team has a never give up attitude when we play and always fight even when things get difficult.”
The team is coached by Cliff Hastings, who also heads Parkland College’s dominant program. This season, Illini volleyball player Raina Terry has also helped coach which “has been fun to have not only because she plays for Illinois but we can relate to her as a player,” Freeman said.
Hasting has been coaching the team since they were in the 12-year-old division. “We sometimes know exactly what Cliff is going to say before he says it, so we all just stand there and laugh,” Freeman said.
“Having Cliff as our coach has been the biggest blessing all of us have had for volleyball and just as people. He has made us the players that we are and we truly have learned the game from him. We have also learned leadership, social skills and just how to be a good person from him. Cliff has impacted our lives in so many ways and we are grateful for being able to have him as our coach.”
That so many schools are represented on the team is a plus, Freeman said.
“With all of us going to different schools in the area — some small and some big — it has been really cool because we have made friends that we never would have expected to make and wouldn’t have met them if we didn’t play together on this team. We compare our schools all the time and things that go on, and will laugh about how different all of our schools are. Getting to see and play against each other during school volleyball season is something we all look forward to so we can see each other."
Academy High
People Of Color club members hosted an event celebrating Black educators last week which included sharing the educators' accomplishments, gifts, mingling and refreshments. Pictured: Ben Wells, Esti Ellis, Jamari Story and Jazz Jaheil.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
As juniors completed the SAT, freshmen and sophomores took the PSAT at the same time. The senior class use that day as a learning experience for future events. For five years, the school has put on an etiquette training class for the seniors before leaving for their annual trip. The training provided multiple learning opportunities and scenarios to help students gain extra help when dealing with formal events and situations. After a four-hour workshop taught by Kim Morrison, seniors were able to put what they learned to the test by ending their day at Yoder's with community members. The lunch was very successful as the senior class demonstrated their ability to perform proper etiquette with complete strangers.
— Jacob Adcock