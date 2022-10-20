2022-23 High School Confidential: Week 5
Academy High
Junior Julia Stafford feeds the axolotls, the school's unofficial mascot. These beloved pets are taken care of by multiple students and housed in Natasha Capell’s classroom.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
Losing some of the most valuable players on a team can be heart-rending. That's precisely how everyone felt watching volleyball Senior Night on Oct. 13. The student section cheered on the five seniors as they played Cerro Gordo-Bement: Ashley Seegmiller, Kaylee Schrock, Josie Hale, Alisha Fredrick and Charley Condill. The Knights won and celebrated their victory by sharing the moment with everyone in the bleachers.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
A Disney-themed homecoming week included spirit days, class tailgates, an intense game of powderpuff football, a parade, coronation of king and queen and the dance itself. Class attendants and senior court members were recognized, and Michael Gauna and Karina Warfel were crowned king and queen. Among those pictured: attendants Brandon Lyons (freshman), Tanner Thomas (sophomore) and Raul Guerra (junior); senior court members Austin Kutz, Grant Wilson, Mitchel Myers and Reynol Oyervides; Beau Edwards, 2021 king; Gauna and Warfel; former queen Karime Esquivel Lira; senior court members Eadie Budd, Maria Torres, Vanessa Condarco and Makenzie Thomas; Melani Martinez (junior attendant); Stephanie Garza (sophomore attendant); and Ema Simpson (freshman attendant).
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
Last Thursday, students visited manufacturing companies in Danville, touring Thyssenkrupp and Hyster-Yale. They learned about the manufacturing process of each company, the order and inventory processes, as well as career opportunities.
— Gigi Mulvaney
Bement
Foods 1 class started cooking in the kitchen, the four groups making no-bake cookies, but with a twist: There were no actual measurements, so they had to guess what they thought was appropriate.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
The Marching Blue took the field for its last regular-season performance (photos courtesy Jenna Brown). Under the direction of Dave Schroeder, the band did a fantastic job performing their Boston show. Three songs were performed: “Something About You,” “Don’t Look Back” and “More Than a Feeling.” Marching Blue members include Alex Howard, Cody Drake, Ella Smalley, Emma Blankenship, Erl Dumlao, Gavin Plecker, Gianna Ingargiola, Gideon Kruse, Katherine Frattick, Layton Kincaid, Maci Long, Mallory Bell, Marjorie Lewis, Maya McCool, Olivia Falk, Owen Cole, Ricky Smith, Tyson Reining and Zeke Fox.
— Cody Drake
Cerro Gordo
With co-op partner Bement holding its homecoming parade this week, Cerro Gordo's high school and junior high classes will join them to watch the festivities on Friday, making the drive on buses. Also, the Cerro Gordo/Bement Booster Club's raffle reached its money goal already in the first quarter and will be used to support the school's athletic programs. Principal Brandon Willard expressed his pride and gratitude for the fundraising efforts.
— Hannah Copeland
Champaign Central
Senior Wade Schacht’s state golf championship was read over the intercom during “Daily Announcements.” Schacht, who was tied with Geneseo’s Hayden Moore on both Friday and Saturday, talked about what was going through his mind during the tense playoffs: “I never had an experience like this where on every shot my hands were just shaking. Compared to being on stage or other golf tournaments, this takes the cake ... the pressure was astronomical.” Realizing he won was described as a “moment of pure joy,” and he joked that it took two days for the realization to set in. Looking back on the years that led up to this moment, he discussed his golfing career with him beginning to play at 3 and his first tournament at 5, to his four years playing for Central. He’s grateful for all the friends he got to make through golf and is excited to graduate with two of his teammates, Connor Clifton and Charlie Cekander. Wade hopes to continue pursuing golf in college. “I was unsure for a while, but recently I decided that it’s something I got to do,” he said. “This state championship has definitely opened up a lot of doors for where I can play. It’s a really exciting time ... and I’m just trying to figure out what the next step is for me.”
— Janani Pattabi
Chrisman
Art students received a permit from the Illinois Department of Transportation to work under the supervision of community members and update paintings on the underpass near the elementary school. The work is still in progress, and they continue to show off their artistic talents. Pictured: Ivie Sahyre, Clementine Nueman, Grace Bishop and art teacher Rebecca Hamersley.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Homecoming week included dress-up days like Pajama Day, Future Career Day, Dress as a Teacher Day and Adam Sandler Day. At last Thursday's match between the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams, court members along with the king and queen were announced. Court members: Addison Lucht and Owen Overbey (freshmen), Nikki Musser and Autumn Reutter (sophomores), Chase Petry and Haelly Young (juniors) and Mikayla Knake, Gnoah Frank, Samantha Neukomm, Justin Tillman, Riley Maul and Anthony Tomasek (seniors). Named king and queen: Tomasek and Maul. On Friday, students participated in games during eighth hour, including a kickball tournament won by the juniors. Also, Lucht and Knake were named all-tournament at the PBL Classic volleyball tournament. Pictured: Maul and Tomasek being crowned by 2021 by queen Emma Morrical; the court, left to right: Owen Overbey, Addison Lucht, Autumn Reutter, Nikki Musser, Haelly Young, Chase Petry, Mikayla Knake, Justin Tillman, Samantha Neukomm, Riley Maul and Anthony Tomasek (not pictured: Gnoah Frank); Haelly Young and Riley Maul; Tricia Karas, Julia Edelman, Savannah Kaeb and Luke Petry.
— Mikayla Knake
Danville
The Big 12 Conference and sectional champion girls' tennis team is headed to state this weekend, all six players qualifying for the meet, which starts Thursday.
— Josie Hotsinpiller
DeLand-Weldon
K-12 students learned fire safety procedures during demonstrations conducted by firefighters from DeLand and Weldon. Younger students enjoyed trying out a fire extinguisher, learning about buttons inside fire trucks and — their favorite part — spraying water from the hose.
— Abigail Trimble
Fisher
Student Ben Ottney is working to create his own guitar. During construction class, he made the outline then assembled the base of the guitar.
— Emma McFarling