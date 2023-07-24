CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 didn’t have to look far to fill its final principal opening.
At Monday night’s meeting, the school board unanimously approved the hire of 21-year Urbana schools employee Tara Olsen as principal of the Champaign Early Childhood Center.
Her first day is Tuesday.
In a statement read aloud by Assistant Superintendent Ken Kleber at Monday’s meeting, Olsen said in part: “I believe in the power of high-quality early childhood education.”
Olsen, who was chosen from a pool of six candidates, has spent her entire career in education in Urbana, most recently as an instructional coach at Thomas Paine Elementary.
She’s the sixth new principal appointed in Unit 4, joining Kyle Freeman (Jefferson Middle School), Dave Mast (Franklin STEAM Academy), Sara Sanders (Centennial High), Jennifer Tee (Robeson Elementary) and Sam Turner (Dr. Howard Elementary).
The school board also unanimously approved the appointments of three other administrators:
— Garden Hills Academy instructional coach Abby Hlinka, as dean of students at Dr. Howard.
— Kankakee student support services director Robert Lopez, as athletic director and assistant principal at Centennial.
— Central math institutional coach Tina Jordahl, as dean of students at Central.