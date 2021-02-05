MONTICELLO — A remodel of the original 1921 classrooms at Monticello High School is complete, the media center renovation should be done by mid-February, and locker-room work underneath Moore gymnasium is scheduled to finish soon.
The Monticello school district’s $35 million facilities project should wrap up in March.
“Once we get to the middle of February, probably at the next board meeting, it’s just going to be basically working on punch-list items, and then I would expect pretty close to final billing in March,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board. “We had anticipated the project was going to go all the way through the end of August, with billing in September and October of next year.”
The coronavirus pandemic that shuttered school buildings last spring actually helped contractors, who continued to work at the high school and adjacent Washington Elementary School without needing to accommodate students and staff. That allowed the renovation portions of the project to start several months early.
Zimmerman said the district should get $600,000 to $700,000 back in funds that were earmarked toward contingencies and allowances that had been worked into the budget.
“Shoutouts and kudos to our students for being flexible, our teachers for being flexible and our administrators for leading every day when they had to move kids from classroom to classroom and those sorts of things,” he said.
The board approved a change order that added about $28,000 to the project. It includes grinding and staining the locker-room and office floors in the new Sievers Center gymnasium, something that was not included in original specifications.
Zimmerman said other items in the 1921 section of the high school that were added after the project was awarded were a faculty restroom on the second floor and new classroom walls constructed after it was discovered that the original, internal plaster ones were degrading.
Related to the building project is the restructuring of the which schools will hold which students for the 2021-22 school year. The expanded Washington Elementary will house preschool through third-graders (currently, fourth- and fifth-graders attend). Lincoln Elementary will close, and White Heath Elementary will shift from second and third grades to fourth and fifth.
Planning is already underway, starting with staff members touring their new building during a recent service day.
“I got a really good feel from my staff,” said Washington Elementary Principal Nancy Rosenbery, who will move to White Heath in 2021-22. “Everyone is worried about change and that move. We’ve lived at Washington for all these years. This is our home, and the idea of moving to a new building — everyone is nervous about that change.
“After meeting with them, everybody is kind of excited,” she said. “There’s all that space, and they like the look of the building, and the old building and the appeal it has. I felt really good after everyone saw what White Heath has to offer.”
White Heath Principal Emily Weidner, who will shift to Washington, said it will take a lot of pre-planning to be ready for the start of school this fall.
Lincoln Principal Mary Vogt “and I have joked that we have one foot in this school year, and one foot in the next. That’s very true,” she said. “We’re running our buildings during the day, but we’re spending a lot of time trying to make sure the transition for next year is smooth.”
Zimmerman estimated the closing of Lincoln will save the district about $150,000 in personnel costs annually, starting with the 2021-22 school year.