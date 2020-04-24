URBANA — An Urbana woman who taught sixth-grade English to girls at a private school is being remembered for her dedication to her craft.
Elaine Giermak, 75, died Monday in the emergency room of Carle Foundation Hospital from injuries she received as a passenger in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured her husband, Frank Hoss, 84.
Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said Hoss was driving east on Windsor Road when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the westbound lane and hit a utility pole near Fourth Street.
The crash happened at 10:36 a.m. Ms. Giermak was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m.
Hoss was listed in fair condition Thursday. Police had been unable to interview him to find out what may have happened.
“She was amazing. We are gutted by this. We just loved her so much and this is awful,” said Leanne Cunningham, communications and outreach director for Campus Middle School for Girls in Urbana.
“She was so special,” added Tami Adams, executive director of the school.
A graduate of the University of Chicago with a master’s degree in English, Ms. Giermak had more than a dozen teaching posts in her storied 50-year career at middle and high schools, and community colleges in the Chicago area, Monee, Manteno, Kankakee, Decatur, Danville and Urbana.
Her resume said she had also been an English and writing instructor at Danville Area Community College since 2007.Ms. Giermak had taught at the 26-year-old Urbana school since 2008. Initially, she taught sixth- and seventh-grade girls. This semester, she was teaching only sixth-graders.“Some of the girls have been commenting how she was intimidating at first. It took about 10 seconds and you realized she was just dedicated. She had a genuine love for what she was doing and the people she was working with,” Adams said.
Adams recalled how hard Ms. Giermak worked to recover from a fall in January 2018 that seriously injured her spinal cord.
“She made huge strides and was able to come back in the fall of 2018,” she said.
Since she used a walker, her students were eager to assist her.
As she convalesced, the students in a knitting class began, on their own, knitting squares that were put together into a blanket, Adams said.
Outside the Webber Street school is a tree that Adams is encouraging folks to leave notes on.
“Some people just need something to give them closure,” she said.