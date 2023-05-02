Here's to the multilingual teaching aides and office managers, the food service assistants and student advocates, the hall monitors and custodial workers, who get the job done behind the scenes day after day after day, with little fanfare.

Today is your day.

Presenting the dozen recipients of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation's Super Star Awards, given annually (along with a $250 thank you) to those Unit 4 and District 116 support staffers and paraprofessionals without whom "our schools would simply not run as effectively or efficiently," as CUSF Executive Director Kelly Hill puts it. 

Champaign

JOSH BLACK

Student support advocate, Garden Hills Academy

MARY CALHOUN

Teacher’s aide, Jefferson Middle School

LORI EARL

Office manager, Kenwood Elementary

CINDY SCOTT

Food service, Columbia building

TAMEKA TURNER

Teacher’s aide, Carrie Busey Elementary

JAIME WATTS

Teacher’s aide, Early Childhood Center

 

Urbana

ROXANA COWAN

Bilingual teacher’s assistant, Dr. Preston Williams Jr. Elementary

JANE LIAO

Multilingual teacher’s assistant, Urbana Middle School

JERRY MORELAND

Student relations supervisor, Urbana High School

KATHY STEIN

Teacher’s assistant, Gerber School

DENARDO WILLIAMS

Student engagement advocate, Thomas Paine Elementary

BILLY YOUNG

Custodian, Urbana Middle School