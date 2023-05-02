Here's to the multilingual teaching aides and office managers, the food service assistants and student advocates, the hall monitors and custodial workers, who get the job done behind the scenes day after day after day, with little fanfare.
Today is your day.
Presenting the dozen recipients of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation's Super Star Awards, given annually (along with a $250 thank you) to those Unit 4 and District 116 support staffers and paraprofessionals without whom "our schools would simply not run as effectively or efficiently," as CUSF Executive Director Kelly Hill puts it.
Champaign
JOSH BLACK
Student support advocate, Garden Hills Academy
MARY CALHOUN
Teacher’s aide, Jefferson Middle School
LORI EARL
Office manager, Kenwood Elementary
CINDY SCOTT
Food service, Columbia building
TAMEKA TURNER
Teacher’s aide, Carrie Busey Elementary
JAIME WATTS
Teacher’s aide, Early Childhood Center
Urbana
ROXANA COWAN
Bilingual teacher’s assistant, Dr. Preston Williams Jr. Elementary
JANE LIAO
Multilingual teacher’s assistant, Urbana Middle School
JERRY MORELAND
Student relations supervisor, Urbana High School
KATHY STEIN
Teacher’s assistant, Gerber School
DENARDO WILLIAMS
Student engagement advocate, Thomas Paine Elementary
BILLY YOUNG
Custodian, Urbana Middle School