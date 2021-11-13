CHAMPAIGN — Academy High School will be moving to a new building next summer, not far from where it is now.
An independent private high school now in leased space at 2302 Fox Drive, C, Academy High will move into its own building down the street at 2001 Fox Drive, C, in time to begin the next school year there in fall 2022, according to Head of School John Carpenter.
The school will go from 10,000 square feet of leased space to 20,000 square feet in its new building, he said.
The new building won’t require much demolition work to turn it into a school, according to Carpenter.
School officials are working with a design firm that specializes in modular spaces and movable walls, he said.
“We’re going to be able to put up those classrooms very quickly,” he said.
Plans for the new building also call for a large open common space, Carpenter said.
Academy High is now in its fifth year. The private school began in 2017 with nine students, currently has 60 students, and has launched a new freshman class for each year it’s been open, Carpenter said.
The projected enrollment for fall 2022 is 73 students.
Plans call for the school to expand to 160 students by Year 10, but school officials want to keep class sizes small so teachers continue to know their students, Carpenter said.
The school currently has a student-to-teacher ratio of eight to one.
Its first class graduated in 2021 with 100 percent accepted at colleges. The average class size is 12 students.
In addition to a core curriculum consistent with other college-prep secondary schools, Academy High has dozens of enrichment module electives for credit for students to explore their interests.
Full tuition for the school is $16,300 annually, with a sliding scale available based on ability to pay.
Carpenter said more than half of the families with students enrolled at the school are on adjusted tuition running from $3,000 to full tuition.
Academy High is recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education and a member of the National Association of Independent Schools and the Illinois High School Association.
The school offers varsity cross country, track and field and golf, with more varsity sports possible based on student interest. The school’s athletic program also includes opportunities to participate in local youth rec league teams.
Academy High is set to hold its fall open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday at its current building. Prospective students and families are welcome. Masks are required.