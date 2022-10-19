RANTOUL — The north main public area of Rantoul Township High School will be getting a new look as part of a two-phase addition/renovation program that will begin next year.
The high school will be expanded to the north to create additional front lobby and office space.
An architect from The Upchurch Group of Mattoon on Monday presented plans to the school board for the work that will take place over two years.
Superintendent Scott Amerio said the work has been in the discussion phase for at least 10 years.
“This definitely is the biggest capital development project since I’ve been here,” Amerio said. “We’ve been talking about it for years, so it’s nice to start seeing it” moving closer to fruition.
Total cost of the project, which will be paid for using reserve funds, is estimated at $7.5 million, with Phase 1 projected to cost $2.4 million and phase 2, $5.1 million.
He said the school board is likely to put out a request for bids around February and award contracts the following month.
Phase 1 is expected to start at the end of this school year and be completed at or near the beginning of classes in fall 2023.
All three areas of the gym lobby and those above and below it will be included. The lobby area and gym are the primary areas most visitors to the school see when they attend basketball or volleyball games.
The 1952-era bathrooms that are part of the original building will also get an upgrade.
“In the lobby, one of the factors for the board especially were the bathrooms,” Amerio said. “They are pretty dated, so they wanted to remodel those.”
The current layout does not provide much room.
“We noticed, especially during basketball season, how that concession stand juts out into the lobby,” Amerio said. “There’s not a lot of room. Even during the school day, it gets a little crowded.”
The new configuration will move the concession area to the north.
Phase 2, expected to start in March 2024, is likely to take a year.
It will involve expanding the gym lobby area north toward Congress Avenue to an area even with the main office area. The hallway east of the lobby will also be expanded north to create additional office space.
“Right now, we have a couple of offices in that loft above the gym,” Amerio said. “We will lose those offices and relocate those people to new offices. The rest of it will be reconfiguring the Room 200 staff support personnel — the social workers and administrators.”
The final part of Phase 2 will involve remodeling the student services area.
“Most of the heavy construction renovation would be done hopefully during the summer months,” Amerio said. “There might be times when they would have to close the hallway during the school year. We know there will be some relocating pains during the school year.”