BEMENT — The Bement school district will hire an interim superintendent for the 2021-22 school year, district officials said Friday.
“The Bement board of education recently conducted a search for a new superintendent/pre-kindergarten-12th grade assistant principal. After receiving applications, screening applicants and conducting interviews, the board has determined that the best course of action is to go with an interim for one year and begin the search again in August,” the district announced in a statement.
Current Superintendent Sheila Greenwood will retire after this school year. She has held the position since 2013.
When reached Friday, Greenwood said 15 people had applied for the opening, but the board “didn’t feel that any of those candidates was a good fit for Bement right now” following the interview process.
“We are coming off of this COVID year and we have a brand-new principal coming on board next year as well,” Greenwood said. “They are convinced that they will find the right candidate and the search will begin again in August.”