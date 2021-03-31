URBANA — After going nearly an entire year without a high school principal, the Urbana school district is interviewing six candidates for the position.
If the district doesn’t find a suitable candidate among the six it interviews starting Tuesday, it will turn to a search firm, which Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Angi Franklin said would be a relatively unusual step for hiring a principal.
“We’re being really deliberate and careful with this position,” said Franklin, who is leading the hiring process. “We knew that this would be the only possible year that this could work, so we took advantage of the opportunity so we could hold out for the right person.
“We don’t know any of these candidates … It will be very clear during the interview process what our expectations are, and we’re not going to lower our expectations.”
The six candidates come from in and out of state, Franklin said, and none are from the Champaign-Urbana area. The district is looking for a principal who is committed to moving to the community and has prior leadership experience at the secondary level, among other criteria.
The district has been without a high school principal since Mitchell Berenson resigned on June 23, 2020. Berenson was hired as the school’s interim principal a year earlier and was invited to return without the interim tag. Ultimately, he decided to return to the Chicago suburbs, where he serves as associate principal of Round Lake Middle School, to be with his family.
The timing left the district in a difficult position during an unpredictable time. After not finding a suitable candidate among 13 applicants, district leaders decided to divide the principal’s duties among Urbana High’s four associate principals — Julie Blixen, Travis Courson, Janice Nolan and Steve Waller.
None of the four, Franklin said, were interested in the principal position.
Because the school has been mostly remote for most of the academic year, Franklin said the four were able to divvy up the principal’s normal duties. The district will not go another year without a high school principal, Franklin said.
“They did a fantastic job,” Franklin said. “You just can’t do that forever. You have to have a ‘buck stops here’ type of person.
“When a parent wants to talk to a principal, you have to have a go-to person. You have to have someone who ultimately is in charge of the building.”