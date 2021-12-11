URBANA — Leal Elementary School physical-education teacher Jim McCune thought he was simply looking after Janet LeRoy’s third-grade class for a few minutes Friday morning as he sat on the stage at the front of the gym.
Instead, he was in for a surprise.
LeRoy walked into the gym with University of Illinois Golf Course manager Mike Wallner and golf pro Jeff Butts, who delivered a set of clubs for the Navy veteran.
“This is maybe one of the best Friday’s I’ve had ever,” McCune said.
Ever since he left the military 30 years ago, McCune has dealt with complications from an injury he suffered with a few months left in his service, when a forklift nearly severed his leg. His knees and hips now make it difficult to perform physical activity without the fear of falling.
For a former high school basketball star who loved hiking and other physical activity, that’s been tough to swallow.
“To go from someone who never sat still, it’s very frustrating and depressing not to be able to” move, he said.
So recently, he took up golf, a sport he’s able to play, and put out a call online for a secondhand set of clubs. In her 36 years of teaching at Leal, LeRoy said she enjoys helping out her fellow staff members, so she put out a call on the NextDoor app, where Wallner responded that he thought he could procure a set.
“I know it’s very difficult for him to move around,” LeRoy said. “I finally saw that there was something he asked for. I said, ‘Well, let me see if I can help with that.’ When I made the post, I thought somebody was going to say ‘I have a dusty set in the garage. You can have them.’”
LeRoy also knew that McCune deserved a gift after dedicating much of his life to helping others despite some devastating turns his life has taken.
A year after his leg was nearly cut off, McCune’s 1-year-old daughter died. He and his wife had a boy shortly after but then decided to look into foster care. For 28 years, the McCunes fostered children, adopting four of them along the way.
The leg injury also forced a change in course toward helping others. Instead of working a job in manual labor, McCune decided to become the only member of his family to go to college. In 2000, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science.
That fall, he accepted a job teaching PE at Robeson Elementary School in Champaign. For the last six years, he’s taught at Leal and served as the Urbana school district’s PE coordinator.
He also serves as the coach of St. Joseph-Ogden’s bass fishing team, a sport he took up after he injured his leg, and hosts a program at Leal teaching kids how to fish.
“He gives back to others when he can,” LeRoy said. “I’m so glad that the one thing he asked for was something we could do for him. No pressure on his wife and kids for Christmas, because I took care of it.”