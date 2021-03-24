DANVILLE — Students in Missy Buhr’s second-grade class at Potomac Grade School have become “parents” at an early age.
At least, that’s what the children were saying last week prior to the hatching of chicken eggs in the classroom.
“Every kid has told me about 10 times, ‘They’re going to hatch,’” Buhr said.
The Potomac students were among many new “parents” around Vermilion County at schools taking part in the county farm bureau’s Ag in the Classroom project, which supplied their classes with incubators and everything else they’d need to hatch the eggs.
The activity is designed to help teachers with science, math and agriculture lessons.
There was just as much excitement in Cindy Hunter’s first-grade class at Pine Crest Elementary in Georgetown, though it was from a distance. Her classroom’s eggs were hatching while the students that day were learning remotely.
“They’ve been pretty excited,” Hunter said. “I was hoping they’d hatch yesterday.”
The chicks did start their coming-out party the previous day. When Hunter came into the classroom, “I had one out.”
She said in pre-pandemic years, an ag teacher would visit the classroom for a presentation. Instead, that is handled via Zoom.
Buhr said seeing the chicks come out to their new world fills the children with wonder.
“One of the eggs, you could see the beak coming through this morning,” she said.
When she got to school, nine chicks were pipping — the part of the process when the chick knocks a small crack or chip out of the eggshell and membrane.
The farm bureau also sends an ag bag with activities and projects.
“The kids get to learn about different things,” Hunter said. “Last week, we learned about sheep.”
Another activity was learning how chocolate was made, and the farm bureau supplied the class with M&Ms.
“I’m a pro-ag person, and I like to include it in my classroom,” Hunter said.
Buhr agrees. When students and teachers return from spring break, they will watch another wonder of nature as caterpillars transform into a chrysalis and then turn into either a butterfly or moth.
“We have life all over the place,” Buhr said.