CHAMPAIGN — Georgia-based agricultural machinery and precision-ag company AGCO Corp. is making a significant investment in Parkland College to train its future technicians.
AGCO and Parkland were poised to announce this morning that AGCO is donating $5 million to Parkland to help fund the cost of a new $6 million training facility that will house a new AGCO Agriculture Service Technician degree program, for which graduates will earn an associate degree in applied science.
Parkland plans to begin construction on the new 25,000-square-foot training center this summer, with the completion targeted for summer 2024.
Parkland President Pam Lau said the college will be funding the remaining $1 million cost of the building.
For AGCO and Parkland, the new facility and degree program are an expansion of a technician training program already underway. AGCO initially launched short-term (four-day) training sessions at Parkland’s Midwest Center for Precision Agriculture in January 2022 using AGCO technical experts to train technicians from existing dealerships.
The expansion “means a whole lot to us,” Lau said.
It’s a significant step when a large corporation wants to partner with Parkland on such a program, which not only provides the trained technicians the company needs but good jobs and career pathways for Parkland students, she said.
AGCO said it has experienced significant growth across North America, which has increased demand for technicians to service the equipment from its most popular brands.
“The AGCO Agriculture Service Technician A.A.S. degree program at Parkland is an exciting commitment that will help educate the technicians of tomorrow that our dealers and farmers need to keep feeding the world,” said Seth Crawford, AGCO senior vice president and general manager of precision ag and digital.
“Parkland College’s long-standing reputation for excellence in agriculture education and diesel technology makes it a perfect location to train AGCO’s future technicians,” he said.
The first cohort of 20 students in the new degree program will begin in the fall, meeting in other spaces on campus until the new training center is ready next year. Lau said she hopes to expand in the future to two or three cohorts of students per year, each starting at different times of the year so training is underway continuously.
AGCO said the two-year degree program at Parkland will use a work-based learning model, with students rotating between the classroom and field work.
Students will be earning AGCO certifications for completion of three different levels of curriculum on AGCO equipment. Students will also learn about and get experience on AGCO-based information systems, including service, warranty and parts information, the company said.
AGCO, founded in 1990, describes itself as a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precious ag technology.
The company had net sales of about $12.7 billion in 2022.
While the first cohort of students starting in the new degree program will be dealer-sponsored, Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said others who are interested in enrolling in this program are welcome to inquire.
Parkland has information about the new AGCO associate’s degree program available online here: Parkland.edu/AGCO