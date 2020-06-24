MAHOMET — An anti-racism resolution endorsed by hundreds of community members and alumni will be the subject of an August study session by the Mahomet-Seymour school board.
Some of those who signed the resolution rallied before Monday night’s meeting and spoke to the board, calling on members to update the curriculum to address race, power and privilege, and to provide anti-bias training for teachers and staff.
The board opted to devote a study session to the resolution later this summer after some members cited technical issues with the language — for example, how the roles of the superintendent and board would differ.
Still, “it was great to have people from the community share their thoughts and experiences,” said Class of 2014 alum Lydia Coulson. “While it certainly would have been wonderful to have the resolution passed, we’re grateful that the board decided not to immediately vote ‘no’ and to take the time to look over it.”
Coulson also wrote a letter to the board with similar suggestions that quickly gathered more than 600 signatures.
“I was not anticipating it to be spread that quickly,” Coulson said.
After the letter was shared, Superintendent Lindsey Hall released a statement calling the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a “horrific murder” and detailed steps the district has already taken.
Before COVID-19 closed the schools, Mahomet-Seymour’s administrators “had put together a fairly extensive plan for diversity training for our staff,” Hall wrote. “We are partnering with the University of Illinois to facilitate these trainings and conversations.”
She also said that in the past two years, high school staff members have been trained in restorative practices.
Hall said the district has several meetings planned with parents and is forming a diversity committee, as well as taking a “deeper dive to closely examine our curriculum and curricular materials.”
Meg Tucker, who drove down from Chicago to attend Monday’s meeting, said she was “encouraged to see how many people wanted to vouch that this was the truth” by signing the resolution.
Tucker said that when she attended Mahomet-Seymour from 2005-07, her attempt to form a Gay-Straight Alliance was blocked.
“Now they’re caught up with the times and do have a Gay-Straight Alliance,” Tucker said. “Now they’re in a similar place with Black Lives Matter and have an opportunity to not make the same mistakes they made with me.”
After community members spoke, several board members lent their public support, though some said it wasn’t the role of the district to provide moral direction.
“Black Lives Matter. Systemic racism is real. Racism exists in our school district, and we all must stand united to fight it,” board member Ken Keefe said.
“So much of how we treat others begins at home. I’m not sure the school is equipped to provide a moral backbone,” said board member Jeremy Henrichs. “There’s certainly some rules and guidance that we can give along the way, but that moral backbone should come from the family.”
Coulson said she’s confident the majority of the board wants to take some action.
“Some aren’t quite seeing the urgency behind it,” she said. “Eventually, this work will become a priority and steps will be made in the right direction.”