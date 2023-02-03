To subscribe, click here.

ARCOLA — Karina Warfel has a vision of how to turn an empty block in downtown Arcola into an eye-catching plaza modeled after one in Mexico.

At a recent city council meeting, the Arcola High School senior gave a presentation on how the area that formerly housed the mammoth building known as the Metropolitan block could be used.

“You drive past it every day, and you see it and say, ‘What could go there?’” Warfel said.

Among the features in her plan would be a raised pavilion/stage area that could be used for concerts or small gatherings and parties, and signs featuring the city’s name and emblems that set it apart, such as the high school’s Purple Rider mascot, broomcorn and its place on the map, to encourage photo opportunities.

Warfel also envisions a mural highlighting the broomcorn heritage with drawings of two churches both named after John the Baptist — one in Arcola and one in Cadereyta Jimenez, Mexico — representing the broomcorn connection between the two cities.

She said the plaza would provide “more opportunities for vendors, small businesses and community members to sell their goods besides the broomcorn festival.”

It could also provide space for other functions like a farmers market, she said.

Warfel said the plaza could meet some of the needs and concerns the city has, including a centrally located event space, education about the city’s Hispanic population for visitors, improved business and traffic flow downtown, and additional green space.

“I have been working closely with English as a Second Language, and it has given me more of an appreciation for the Hispanic population and how we’re unique,” Warfel said. “I think a fair amount of people want to know how can we incorporate more of the Mexican culture into our town.”

The city is about 40 percent Hispanic, with many having come there to work in the broomcorn industry.

Warfel said the council’s reaction was positive.

“Obviously they can’t tell you, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this,’” she said. “They have to review it. They were impressed how I organized the information. Just being a young person, they were impressed to have someone interested in improving Arcola.”

Mayor Jesus Garza said at least part of the open space could be developed as Warfel envisioned, but nothing is set in stone. Garza said about half of the block might be used for another purpose that includes a retail business, the details of which have not been formally announced.

He said the plaza concept is something that has come up before, but Warfel’s presentation was more thought-out and impressive.

After the earlier presentation, “we started looking at numbers. It’s quite a bit of money,” Garza said, adding it might be something the city will look at in the future.

City Administrator Bill Wagoner said officials would have to determine how much of Warfel’s concept could be included, adding that the council will take it under advisement.

Hannah Myers, facilitator for the Illini Prairie CEO program that includes 10 students from Arcola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Tuscola high schools, including Warfel, said she is a brilliant student.

“She’s one of my best students,” Myers said. “She definitely has the drive and ambition and desire. That’s one of the things I honestly love about the CEO program, that alongside learning business concepts, it’s encouraging local talent to stay local.”

The Metropolitan block, located at the corner of Main and Locust streets, was nearly 150 years old when it was demolished in 2021. It was built in 1872.