CHAMPAIGN — If the Champaign school board gets its wish to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes starting in 2023-24, the district’s K-5 teachers and students would go from having one of the area’s shortest days to one of the longest.
District officials believe it would also help close the academic-achievement gap between Black and White students while at the same time “ensuring those engaging in this difficult but important work are adequately rewarded.”
That was among the latest information to trickle out late last week as once-private contract negotiations between the district and its teachers union turned into a public back-and-forth between the two sides.
After union members voted to reject the district’s most recent four-year contract offer by a margin of 91 percent, the school board posted its own detailed summary of its proposal and why the 50-minute extension to the elementary school day wasn’t just an effort to add play-time and instruction for students.
At six hours and 15 minutes, Champaign’s elementary school day is among the shortest of nearby and similarly sized districts. Adding 50 minutes — which would make for a seven-hour, five-minute day — would push it to one of the longest, particularly for public schools.
Public elementary schools in Danville, Mahomet, Carbondale and Peoria all run for six hours, 30 minutes, while those in Urbana run for six hours and 45 minutes.
Some local private schools — such as St. Matthew, Next Generation and St. John Lutheran — have elementary students at school for seven hours or more.
Under the proposal, Champaign elementary students would get more time for recess and lunch, with some additional learning time dedicated to “specials,” such as music, art and physical education, the school board said. Right now, students don’t have PE every day, which partially explains the existing discrepancy.
Elementary teachers would work for an additional 35 minutes each day, with another five minutes each for lunch and daily planning. Wednesdays would become “early out” days for all teachers, to provide time for professional development.
All elementary teachers employed before June 30, 2022, would get another $3,000 per year for the extra work, along with 4.25 percent salary increases each year for all full-time teachers, including middle and high school instructors.
Also included in the district’s contract proposal are a host of other teacher benefits, including student-loan and child-care assistance, increasing extra-duty pay from $32.50 to $35 an hour, and extra insurance benefits for union members.
So, why did more than 600 of about 850 district teachers reject this proposal?
They said they want a plan from the district on how the days will be extended — and staffing shortages and transportation issues will be addressed — before approving a contract.
The school board’s proposal calls for the formation of a task force of parents, administrators, support staff, teachers and other stakeholders to figure out schedules and transportation after the contract is ratified.
“I don’t know anyone in any profession where you would get hired and they’d say ‘This is your salary, these are your benefits — we can’t say what your start time or end time is, but please sign the contract and we’ll let you know,’” said instructor Jeralyn Goodfellow-Vargas. “That’s an unacceptable labor practice.”
Many teachers said they doubt an extended school day is the right opener to address the district’s achievement gap, or that the proceedings should continue without more parental feedback.
Goodfellow-Vargas has taught in the district for 15 years. She works as an interventionist at Stratton Academy for the Arts, leading small groups in math and reading instruction, after spending several years teaching second and third grade.
“The biggest issue for me right now is the messaging from the board,” she said.
Until Friday, the board’s public statements had avoided the equity conversation, instead focusing on extending recess and lunch times.
After the union’s vote Wednesday night, it announced it was “extremely disheartened” by the overwhelming rejection of its proposed contract and awaited the union’s plan to move forward “in a manner that ensures commitments made to our students, parents, and community are more than empty promises.”
“My difficulty comes with the messaging that in some type of ways, the teachers have let the community down,” Goodfellow-Vargas said. “That’s the message I had to read when I tried to access the website.
“To be somehow messaged that we’re creating empty promises for our students, I don’t understand it,” she told The News-Gazette during her Friday lunch break. “We’ve worked harder than we ever had before, and to feel things like that makes me feel very dismissed and undervalued and not treated as a professional.”
In her mind, the teachers and the school board have shown they can adjust on the fly to solve complex issues. Three Champaign elementary schools — Stratton, Garden Hills and Westview — all pushed up their start times by 20 minutes or more this year to accommodate for bus-driver shortages.
“We met and talked about it, and we said ‘If this is what’s needed to help, if this will help alleviate transportation issues, this is an issue we can get on board with it,’” Goodfellow-Vargas said. “We’re not unwilling to make changes; they just have to make sense.”
The union has posted flyers in schools illuminating its positions: It wants more staff to help students meet their social-emotional needs, less emphasis on test scores to determine student success and reliable transportation to be figured out first.
“Closing the achievement gap means serving children that have higher needs in a different ways, not giving the same thing to every child,” Goodfellow-Vargas said. “It seems to me this proposal gives the same thing to every student regardless of academic ability.”
‘I’m frustrated on all sides’
Unit 4 parent Laura Bargmann wants to be in the loop.
As tension continues to build between the two sides, she’s heard about the board’s proposal for a longer elementary day.
She said she’s warm to the idea on its face, as her son Everett, a second-grader at Westview, has thrived after the return to in-person learning.
But she wondered if there was room for compromise because the tension between the board and union is disconcerting.
“This doesn’t feel good that there’s such a big divide right now,” she said. “Hearing over 90 percent of the teachers aren’t happy with this, it’s not a good thing. But I don’t believe the board has bad intentions.”
Fellow parent Colleen Leinart is concerned about how an extended day would affect her son, Emmett, who is a second-grader at South Side Elementary, a late-start school.
“There are some days he already comes home just mentally and physically exhausted,” she said. “Extending the school day will only increase those kinds of days.”
Kids in second grade and below haven’t yet experienced a full academic year without COVID-19 in the mix, and many are recovering the stamina and behavioral stability required for in-person learning, parents said.
“These kids have had to deal with so much change and uncertainty in the past two years. Trying to extend the school day now just kind of seems like a punishment,” Leinart said.
Kate Kelts, a registered nurse, is serving her second term as president of Barkstall Elementary’s parent-teacher association. She has three kids in the district, one of whom is in third grade.
“I’m frustrated on all sides. I have a lot of friends who are teachers in the district, so I’m very torn,” Kelts said. “I think parents have been left in the dark for the most part, and now all we’re hearing is animosity.”
She said a longer school day seems reasonable and beneficial, but she’d rather hear from teachers about whether that change will help address the achievement gap.
“I wish there was a better way to have the conversations out in the open,” Kelts said. “I understand the board’s proposal to extend the school day. I also see as a parent, there are so many other issues hurting our kids right now.
“So it’s like, ‘Yes, let’s do this,’ but maybe there are things we need to do first to successfully transition” to the longer day.
‘We don’t want to go on strike’
The union’s vote to reject the district’s proposal also authorized union leaders to call a strike. But there are some important legal steps that would have to come first, putting the earliest walkout at more than a month from now.
The first step would be a filing with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board to begin the public-posting process. This can be only done after a mediator has been involved for at least 15 days and either bargaining party or the mediator doesn’t think progress is being made. A mediator has already been involved in these talks for several months.
Seven days after the request to begin the public-posting process is filed, each party — in this case, the board and the union — would have to submit their most recent offers with a cost summary to the mediator and each other. The labor board would post those offers and summaries on its website seven days after receiving them, and the district would have to share them on its website as well.
The union would then have to wait at least two weeks after that process has finished before it could go on strike. Also required: a written 10-day notice of an intent to strike.
“The vibe I get from my colleagues is we don’t want to go on strike, we don’t want to leave our classrooms and school buildings,” Goodfellow-Vargas said. “But we know that if we won’t fight for our students, who will?”
Meanwhile, parents seem to favor transparency.
“I’d really like to hear less about why the other side is wrong and more about what is it you’re specifically proposing, and to the board, if they want the longer school day, how are you going to make that happen for families?” Kelts said. “At this point, I think it’s in everyone’s best interest to be as open and transparent with the community as possible.”