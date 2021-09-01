CHAMPAIGN — Travae Finley isn’t big on caffeine, even though some nights she’s limited to just a few hours of sleep.
While she sips tea at times, she doesn’t have much trouble staying energized while raising a 6-year-old with autism, taking classes toward her associate degree at Parkland College and working two jobs.
“Throughout he day, I’m pretty much awake,” Finley said. “I’m at full speed. I have to be.”
Like thousands of other students and workers, Finley returned to Parkland last week after a year of remote learning. This year is different in more ways than one for the single mother, who works in Parkland’s Student Life department.
Recently, she bought a car, which gives her a little more of something she had in short supply: time. Instead of taking the bus to work in the morning after sending daughter Amiyah off to school at 7 a.m., she’s able to save precious time by driving.
Her days, though, are still hectic. After leaving work at Parkland, Finley comes home and works on homework, prepares dinner for Amiyah before putting her to bed, then clocks in for a remote customer-service job. Sometimes, she works until 2 a.m.
“It’s just a revolving deal,” she said.
Finley knows the daily grind of working two jobs and going to school while raising her child is only temporary.
After earning her associate degree in 2022 or 2023, she hopes to find a four-year college where she’ll finish her bachelor’s with the hopes of one day becoming a lawyer.
It’s a dream that began during high school in Homewood, where she lived with her grandmother. In school, she was told she had a knack for debate.
After high school, Finley moved to Champaign with the plan of attending school right away, but her path shifted when she began working a job she enjoyed, promoting energy assistance. When her daughter was born, those plans changed again.
Now, she has her sights set on becoming a lawyer who specializes in family or criminal law.
Finley comes from what she calls a “broken home.” Her mother, she said, lives in Chicago and is “very sick,” her father lives in Minnesota, and her brother recently died of a drug overdose. She hopes to help families through difficult times.
Her work and academic career, though, are secondary in her life. For now, she’s focused on Amiyah, who is non-verbal.
“She is definitely a full-time job,” Finley said. “So that’s why everything else is moreso part time, because it’s kind of centered around her.
“We’ve been doing this autism thing ever since she was diagnosed, and the way she’s changing is amazing to me,” she added. “She’s coming more and more out of her shell, but it has definitely been a challenge. From therapy to work to school, it’s been a lot to think about. But she is the sweetest little girl. She’s the sweetest, most playful little girl.
“She’s bossy, she’s playful, and she’s super smart for a mostly non-verbal child,” Finley added. “She will tell you what she wants, how she feels in her own little way.”
Finley said she still plans to keep pursuing her dreams, even if they take a little longer than normal. She hopes other single mothers know they can do the same.
“It doesn’t matter what you have going on — there is always a shortcut, some way to make things work for you,” she said. “Students, moms, parents of our special children, just hold in there. Because there is definitely a way. Just don’t let the pain last longer than it needs to.”