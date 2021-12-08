URBANA — In 2018, Lucia Maldonado noticed the small wooden boxes with bookshelves popping up all over Champaign-Urbana. The concept behind the little free libraries was that anyone could set one up, and passersby could take and leave books as they wished.
“A couple of years ago, it really just ballooned, and I saw everybody talking about them,” she said. “I saw everybody looking for ideas on where to create one.”
Maldonado had her own ideas. The Latino parent liaison for the Urbana school district spends her days expanding access and providing information for Spanish-speaking families in the community, so the idea to put little free libraries in neighborhoods with large Latino populations simply made sense.
In 2018, Maldonado enlisted a friend, Fernando Payan, to build one of the small enclosed bookshelves on Ivanhoe Street, in one of the largest mobile-home parks in Urbana. In the last year, they’ve built them at three other mobile-home parks: Shadow Wood in Champaign and Liberty Commons and Northwood in Urbana.
She’s filled them with children’s books provided by families who no longer need them, the kind of donation she used to simply pass on to teachers to give away to students. She also distributes textbooks the district gets from the Mexican Consulate in Chicago, which are the same books some parents learned from as children. She also stocks the shelves with school supplies, and a few of the libraries have doubled as small food pantries.
Right away, she saw the libraries put to use during trips to the neighborhoods.
“I actually saw kids several times getting off the bus and running to the mini library to get a book,” she said. “It was really, really nice to see that.”
One student in particular bought into the exercise. Then in middle school, Alexa Valadez volunteered to become the librarian of the first library on Ivanhoe Street. Now a freshman at Urbana High School, she collects books from Maldonado, stocks the shelves when they dwindle and monitors the books that are added to the shelves.
“She was really excited when she saw that we were going to have the mini library there,” Maldonado said. “All I have to do is drop the books off by her house, and she takes the books, and she keeps them organized.”
At this point, Maldonado manages the other libraries, but she hopes to enlist students to fulfill the same role as Valadez.
Keeping the shelves stocked has been no simple task, though. While Maldonado encourages students to bring the books back when they’re finished, they’re not required to do so.
Those wanting to donate gently used, recently published books that are appropriate for children can simply drop them off at the libraries or bring them to Urbana Middle School, Maldonado said. Books written in Spanish are encouraged as well.
“The way for me to see exactly how some of them get used is to see how quickly the books disappear,” she said. “Some of them are almost empty right now.”
A few weeks ago,” I took a big box of school supplies and journals and new books, and it was completely full. I drove by yesterday morning, and it was almost empty,” she said. “It’s a good thing, because I know kids are going there, looking at the books and picking up books and taking them home. So, the books are being used.”
Locations of the Little Free Libraries
Shadow Wood (Champaign) — In front of the office off of Market St., which is a blue trailer behind the laundromat
Ivanhoe (Urbana) — By the office
Northwood Estates (Urbana) — at the corner of Northwood St., and Saint George St.
Liberty Commons (Urbana) — outside the office at 1776 Independence