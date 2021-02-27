At Tuscola, FFA Week goes off without a hitch
TUSCOLA — When she was an officer in her Future Farmers of America chapter at Kansas High School, current Tuscola High agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Avery Sandiford’s favorite event during FFA Week was Barnyard Day, when students would bring their animals to show students and others from the community.
So this year, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, it was never a question that Barnyard Day at Tuscola High School would go on.
“It was always my favorite thing to do in high school, so we decided to do it again this year,” Sandiford said “There are so many kids who have grown up around here and have never seen a cow before.”
Attendees were able to take a close up look at cows, chickens, a horse, a donkey, goats, and dogs who spend their life on the students’ farms.
While club President Hans Goodman, who brought his mallard, said the group had to put extra thought in how to put on the event with COVID-19 precautions in place, he was pleased with the amount they were able to do and the hundreds of people they were able to host.
“Overall, it really hasn’t stopped anything that we wanted to do,” said Goodman, who estimated that at least 350 kids showed up throughout a day that ran from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. “National FFA week here in Tuscola High School really hasn’t changed one bit. It’s been a lot of fun, and today we had a way better turnout than we were expecting.”
FFA Week went off without a hitch this year at Tuscola despite the restrictions, including Tractor Day on Thursday, when six students brought their tractors to school. Goodman said that because of lack of interest, Tractor Day hadn’t happened for six years.
To Sandiford, Friday’s Barnyard exemplified the reason FFA Week exists.
“The whole point of FFA week is to educate people about the organization and to educate people about agriculture,” she said. “This is a very easy way for people to come and experience farm life, because if you don’t know any farmers, it’s not like you’re going to go up to somebody at their door and ask to see their animals.
“But with this, they get the chance to do that, they get the chance to actually touch the animals, see them up close, be within a couple of feet of them, ask (the owner) questions,” she added. “It’s really just an awesome opportunity that we’re able to put this on for people.”