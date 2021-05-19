TUSCOLA — Growing up, a propeller decorated one of the walls in Rachel Henderson’s family’s home, but she didn’t hear much about her father’s background in aviation.
She knew he flew in the Air Force after he was drafted and that he owned a plane that he sold before she and her siblings were born, but it wasn’t a topic of conversation around the house.
“I wish they had talked more about it,” the Tuscola High School math teacher said, “because I think I would have taken off with aviation.”
It wasn’t until she was 40, after discussing aviation with a friend, that she finally took her first flight, and she quickly took to her new hobby. She soon became a licensed pilot, and now she’s a member of multiple clubs and finds pleasure in promoting aviation to kids.
That’s why it makes her happy to interact with senior James Boyd.
Boyd was always interested in airplanes, but he never thought about aviation as a possible career until his mother brought up the possibility to him last year.
His uncle, a certified pilot who owns his own plane, paid for his first lessons at Casey Municipal Airport, about an hour away from Tuscola. Like Henderson, he enjoyed it right away.
“It’s really cool to look at the world in a completely different way,” Boyd said.
Boyd quickly began to see that this could become far more than a hobby. Henderson helped him set up a job shadow at Parkland College’s Institute of Aviation for a work-study program, and there he learned he could jump-start his road to becoming a commercial pilot before finishing high school.
This fall, he did exactly that.
Each day, he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and heads to Parkland for Ground School. Then he heads back to Tuscola for school at 10 a.m. After school, he heads to track practice. Some days, he’s gone to Casey after practice to fly.
“He’s got a lot of energy,” Henderson said.
“It’s waning, though,” Boyd said with a laugh.
Originally, Boyd planned on attending Parkland over the summer and receiving his associate degree to become a certified flight instructor in the fall. He’s since decided to take a break this summer and graduate next spring, with the intention of transferring to Western Michigan to get his mechanic’s license. To fly for commercial airlines or major shipping companies, he’ll need to be 23 years old and have 1,500 hours of flight.
“When I started flying, I thought, ‘Man, this seems impossible,’” Boyd said. “I never would have ever thought I would have flown an airplane. But now I do it all the time and it’s just normal.”
Henderson wishes she was exposed to aviation when she was Boyd’s age. While it’s not a career option at this point, she spends plenty of time on the hobby. She flies for fun, and she’s a member of the commemorative Air Force in St. Louis, where they fly planes from World War I. At an event in Bloomington, she flew Boyd in a 1928 Ford tri-motor plane.
She also spends time making sure young people know about the field of aviation. She’s a Young Eagles Coordinator with the Experimental Aircraft Association, which provides free flights for kids ages 8 to 17 as a way to encourage them to consider the career. She also mentors kids individually, hoping to be the person she wishes she’d had as a kid.
After all, flying has become one of the things she enjoys most after she found it at 40.
“It almost feels like you’re free. You kind of leave the world below behind you. It’s relaxing,” she said. “I enjoy every minute I’m on an airplane or at an airport and around aviators.”