At Villa Grove High School, the ‘fight’ goes on
VILLA GROVE — Villa Grove High School’s “Fight Like A Blue Devil” initiative continues to lift the spirits of both contributors and recipients.
At Tuesday’s inspiring all-grades assembly in the high school gym, the school presented a check for $5,429.30 to Carle's Mills Breast Cancer Institute. That included a $1,000 donation from Villa Grove State Bank.
“I think our assembly brought back a sense of normalcy, where we got to come together as a school and have an exciting event,” said organizer Shelby Eversole, a junior high social studies-teacher at Villa Grove. “It was inspiring to see kindergartners through high school seniors come together to support others.”
Teachers and their families impacted by cancer — including Sarah Leith and Becky Olson — delivered the check, which will go toward buying iPads for patients receiving treatment. It was part of an assembly that included performances from the cheerleading and dance teams as well as the pep band.
The “Fight Like A Blue Devil” campaign, now in its eighth year, was started to honor DeDe Eversole, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. Cassandra Eversole-Gunter and Betsy Orwick, with considerable help from a giving community, “made it into a special event,” Shelby Eversole said, that has raised over $30,000 for Mills Breast Cancer Institute.