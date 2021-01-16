BEMENT — Sheila Greenwood said her upcoming retirement as the Bement superintendent is not an end to her lifelong book, but the beginning of a new chapter yet to be written.
On Wednesday, the school board accepted her resignation after eight years at the helm, effective June 30.
That next chapter could be to revisit her health care roots. She was once a pre-med student and earned a master’s degree in cardiac rehabilitation.
“So that’s always been a passion. We’ll see,” Greenwood said.
The Bement superintendent and elementary principal is also in the midst of writing a book with four colleagues on educational leadership.
Greenwood said she has not really had time to reflect on her upcoming retirement, especially in the year of COVID-19.
“I have been so incredibly busy. I haven’t had time to think about it, and I’m not the kind of person who is going to count down days. I’m just not going to,” she said.
Greenwood was hired in 2013 and took over a district that was struggling financially and considering a consolidation with neighboring Cerro Gordo.
“It was a very difficult first year, but the opportunities that I’ve been given and the ability to turn things around has been wonderful,” she said. “My biggest goal when I came was to leave this district in better shape than I’ve found it, and I think I’ve done that in all aspects.
“We’re financially very solid; academically we’re in a great position, and this staff is just rock solid.”
Greenwood said the district will advertise the opening for her successor soon so the school board can begin interviewing candidates to replace her.
In other action, the board:
- Accepted the resignation of night custodian David Poundstone.
- Heard from middle/high school Principal Doug Kepley that the number of students enrolled in remote-only learning has shrunk to five in the middle school and eight in the high school.
- Was told the high school scholastic bowl team began its meets, which will be held virtually for five Thursdays; on Jan. 7.
- Approved school policy updates as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards.
- Was informed the grades 4-8 spelling bee will be held virtually on Jan. 27 this year.