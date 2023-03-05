The next president of Eastern Illinois University has one of Charleston’s most impressive bowtie collections, was born to run and aced the student body portion of his job interview, held in the Arcola/Tuscola Room of the campus union.
Meet JAY GATRELL — an economic geographer who arrived on campus in 2017 as provost and VP of academic affairs, by way of Kentucky’s Bellarmine University, and was selected last month to succeed the retiring David Glassman as EIU’s 13th leader come July 1.
A father of five adult children and husband to Kriss, Gatrell earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan in political science and a pair of graduate degrees in geography — his master’s from Toledo and his Ph.D. from West Virginia.
The first-generation college graduate and first-time university president took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 170th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
On my office walls, you’ll find … “Kahlers” — paintings by Chris Kahler. Chris is a Champaign-based artist and chair of the Department of Art+Design at EIU.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … extend grace to others — everyone needs it.
My single favorite moment of all-time in my current job was … watching a student who I met in my first year at EIU walk across the commencement stage in December 2020 after overcoming significant challenges.
And, about a year ago, I had the honor of writing that student a recommendation for graduate school. It’s always special to watch students graduate and a privilege to share commencement with their friends and family.
When it comes to the one thing I can’t live without ... my family and friends will say my phone. But I would say that I need to run, as it helps me keep my life balanced.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they should always have an agenda, focus on outcomes and provide opportunities for everyone to be heard. And if we don’t have an agenda, it’s important to respect the time of colleagues and cancel the meeting.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … realizing you can’t always “fix it.” Unfortunately, some issues are just beyond the control of any organization — particularly situations where students or employees experience a personal challenge or loss.
Even in these difficult cases, though, it is essential that leaders be empathetic, listen and where possible provide access to resources to support them and the folks in their lives.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … engaged, open and intentional.
My professional role model is ... the late Doris Tegart, former interim president and provost at Bellarmine University. She just focused on the mission and let others know she cared — truly cared — about them and their lives.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Kim Uphoff, CEO of Sarah Bush Lincoln. She is just an amazing leader who always tries to find a way to “yes.”
Her support and that of SBL for EIU and the community during COVID, as well as the efforts of her predecessor, Jerry Esker, define servant leadership in action.
Plus, SBL is just a tremendous community asset and organization.
The most beneficial college classes I took were … two classes at Eastern Michigan that really had an impact on me as a student: Cartography, with Rocky Ward, and Political Thought, with Robert Grady.
The cartography course inspired me to go to graduate school to pursue a degree in geography and Grady’s class taught me how to think about complex problems in a way that combined historical texts to interrogate contemporary issues.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:20 a.m. and in my campus office between 6:10 and 6:25 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … four or five runs a week, with strength conditioning once or twice — schedule permitting.
The worst job I ever had was ... when I “smelled” polymers as an undergraduate as part of a research project designed to determine the parts per million at which a sample odor could be detected.