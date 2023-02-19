Beyond the Boardroom: Montessori School of CU's Kerry Rossow
Adorning KERRY ROSSOW‘s office walls at the Montessori School of CU: an old-school calendar (“to keep me on task”), a black-and-white photograph of Maria Montessori (“to remind me of our philosophy”) and a family photo (“to make me leave school at a reasonable time”).
For the past decade-and-a-half, there’s always been a game to get to involving one of her four Edison Comets and Champaign Central Maroons, a blur of a 15-year stretch that will end this spring when the youngest of four kids heads to college.
It’s been a 2022-23 to remember for Rossow, who was bumped up to interim head of school at Montessori and honored alongside Jenette Jurczyk as Women of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois for their work “sharing women’s extraordinary stories” through the “She Said” project. (The event co-founded by Rossow and directed by Jurczyk returns to the Virginia Theatre for a 10th time on Saturday).
The pride of Liberty, Ind., took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 168th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... school team. The phrase “teamwork makes the dream work” is made apparent every single day in a school setting.
My professional role model is ... Sue Grey from the United Way of Champaign County. Sue is hard-working, dedicated to our community and spreads love everywhere she goes.
She truly lives a life of service.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be kind.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... maintaining a balance with work, family and personal interests.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … it was really special seeing a second-generation Montessori School of CU student celebrate her birthday in the same classroom with the same teacher as her mother had 25-ish years before.
Oh, boy. This makes me feel ooooooold.
My philosophy on meetings is ... respect everyone’s time and keep it short and efficient.
The three adjectives I hope the staff would use to describe me are … approachable, dedicated and joyful.
I’m frugal in that … we keep our 100-year-old house temperature very low — you could hang meat in our house.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … UI women’s basketball coach Shauna Green. Not only are they having a great season, but I love the camaraderie and work ethic that team culture provides.
I wind down after work by … winding back up by going to my kids’ games the last 15 years. Our last of four is a senior at Central, so I will be looking for a new hobby in a few short months.
Until then, we will be soaking up every last second of this final season.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... going to Sanibel Island, Florida, last year with three gal-pals. Waking up to the sound of waves, lounging on the beach and enjoying afternoon Bloody Marys felt pretty fancy.
As far as my most beneficial college class goes … as an elementary education major, early education classes had not been part of my college experience.
When I joined Montessori in 1994, I took an early childhood development class with Nancy Gaumer at Parkland College.
The most important thing I learned from her was: “The letters behind your name will mean nothing if you don’t invest in loving the children.”
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6 a.m. — or whenever my sweet husband makes the coffee.
My exercise routine consists of … most recently, hauling our holiday decorations to our spooky attic. It was a true challenge of strength, balance and speed to see how quickly and how many tubs I could carry at a time.
The worst job I ever had was ... while spending my teenage summers working for DNR (Department of Natural Resources). It was usually a dream job — I got to be outdoors and on the lake all day.
But, once a month, I had to do portable potty clean-up and it was definitely the worst job I’ve ever had. It was a great lesson in balance.
When it comes to the impact of the pandemic, on a 1-to-10 scale … working in a school environment put our impact at a solid 67! We are actually very proud of how our school community pulled together to keep everyone safe and in classrooms.
