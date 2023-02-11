BISMARCK — Jenny Huffman, a secretary at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School, was hoping she would get a new “hair-do.”
If the school raised $5,000 in donations for its cancer-fighting effort, Huffman pledged she would allow her hair to be shorn.
“Multiple people are shaving their heads tonight: staff and students,” BHRA athletic director Tony Foster said Friday morning. “Our biggest one is Jenny Huffman. I think we’re going to get it. She’s pretty excited about it. She’s one of the glue people to our school. Everything kind of runs through her.”
That would only happen, however, if the monetary amount was reached.
The school has been hosting fundraising events all week, that culminated with the boys’ pink night basketball game against visiting Salt Fork on Friday. It was also senior night for BHRA.
Foster said Salt Fork has chipped in as well to help.
Events included a bake sale, T-shirt sales (free game admission for all who wear the T-shirt), hat day and dress-up day. Baskets with various goodies were also raffled off.
“Tuesday we had our Put Cancer to Bed Day, so kids wore their PJs,” Foster said.
At halftime of the game, Dr. Jomel Laboyog, a Danville oncologist, addressed the crowd.