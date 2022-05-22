Big 10: High school seniors' 10-year bucket lists, Part 3
Continuing our ninth annual, monthlong Sunday miniseries, we asked members of the high school Class of 2022: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
AMELIA BOSCH, Tuscola
1. Own a Culver’s franchise.
2. Go watch my racehorse run in the Kentucky Derby and then watch it go on to win the Triple Crown.
3. Have my doctorate in school administration, working my way up to hopefully become the United States Secretary of Education once I meet the age requirement.
CARLIE THOMPSON, Salt Fork
1. Skydive and/or bungee jump, either by myself or with a friend. I have wanted to do this for a long time.
2. Become Tik Tok famous and be a content creator for clothing brands I love.
3. Travel, anywhere and everywhere. I really want to go to Hawaii and Italy. I also want to see things such as the Northern Lights and the Grand Canyon.
LIAM HENRY, Mahomet-Seymour
1. Start my own food truck and travel to music festivals in it.
2. Travel as much as possible. Hopefully, 10 years from now I’ll have been to at least two other countries and visited most of the states here.
3. Buy land for me and my family and build a home on it.
MARTEZ RHODES, Danville
1. Move my family to someplace amazing. My family deserves the world from me, for they have done so much throughout my life. Before I had the goal of becoming a basketball player, my family helped me by supporting my mom and siblings.
Growing up, we had to struggle often. Growing up not knowing my dad was a challenge. However, I was able to look up to my older cousin and grandad for guidance. They helped me so much throughout my journey and are still helping me today.
The women in my life, such as my grandmother and aunties, showed me the world. I thank them for their guidance and the days they supported my mother to raise me. They were always there to help my family whenever needed without any questions or complaints. Their support is why I plan to provide new beginnings to my entire family through basketball and college.
2. Give back to the communities of Danville and Chicago. I say this because of the great people in both locations that took me in like I was one of their own.
In 2016, I moved away from my mother for a better life. Moving to Danville served as a new chance for me to meet new people and get a restart on life. This was the best decision for me as it allowed me to become the man I am today. I never thought I would be in the position I am in right now.
I want to say thank you to all the families in Danville that have helped me along my journey and helped me become the person they knew I would become. Honestly, if I was still in Chicago, I don’t know if I would still be alive. I might have been dead or in jail because of how dangerous it is in Chicago.
I am thankful that I am still alive and able to play basketball, go to school and be great every day I wake up.
3. Be one of the greatest human beings in the world. I want to be known for more than basketball. I want to be that guy that younger kids say they would like to be when they get older. Not because of Martez the basketball player, but Martez Rhodes, who has done the things I did outside of basketball.
I want to help support people that are in need every day it is possible. From buying land for the homeless to helping kids get into college for free, and one day becoming a Hall of Famer.
Being in the Hall of Fame is a dream of mine. Just knowing that I am one the greatest to ever play this game is a blessing. To be able to play the game for years until I can’t is my goal and motivation. For example, in the last game of my career, I want to be dragged off the court because I’m going to give 120 percent that final game, knowing I will never put that jersey on again.
LINKON SNEDEKER, Chrisman
1. Graduate from Southern Illinois-Carbondale with my degree in forestry and minor in zoology. I then want to primarily focus on becoming a wildlife biologist, and also continue to help the environment and animals.
2. I want to settle down with my current girlfriend, Caroline Smith. Cheesy, I know, but I’d like to see a future with her and begin a family with C in a three-story white house, with a long porch and flower beds in the front, as well as a long black asphalt driveway leading up to it with lights on both sides.
3. Eventually, I want to go to a huge concert and see some of my favorite artists — Tyler the Creator, Rex Orange County and Daniel Caesar.
LUKE GORDON, Armstrong
1. Have a self-sufficient farm, growing and raising all of my own food.
2. Go salmon fishing in Alaska’s rivers with my dad.
3. Get a chance to be on a TV show like “Survivor” or “Man vs. Wild.”
BRODIE MENEELY, Heritage
1. I want to star on a Broadway production, or at least on the touring show for an upcoming musical/play. Being in the musical “Wicked” would be amazing.
2. I want to travel the world and settle down in a foreign country filled with history and rich traditions. Norway and Japan are up there right now.
3. I want to own every Pokémon game that has ever been released, along with the best Mangas to ever exist, especially Black Clover.
EMILY HOOD, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
1. Go to an AJR concert. They have been my favorite band for about four years and I would love to see them perform in person.
Also, from seeing videos from past tours, their shows seem to be an especially immersive experience.
2. Jump out of an airplane. I’m not known to be a very adventurous person, or a risk taker by any means, but skydiving seems like such a thrill and would feel so freeing.
3. Take a trip with my friends, no set destination in mind, just exploring what the world has to offer outside central Illinois.
HANNAH HEATON, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
1. Travel to Greece, specifically Skopelos.
2. Start my own clothing store in Colorado.
3. I would absolutely love to meet Lana Del Rey.
SARAH RAFFERTY, ALAH
1. Go skydiving and bungee jumping in Costa Rica.
2. Become a doctor and specialize in pediatrics.
3. Visit an elephant sanctuary and feed elephants.