Big 10: High school seniors' 10-year bucket lists, Part 4
In the fourth and final installment of our annual graduation season miniseries, we asked members of the high school Class of 2022: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
TORIE ROTHERMEL, Heritage
1. Graduate from Illinois State University with a degree in exercise science. Then move out of state, preferably somewhere warmer, to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.
2. Return to a rural community and start a family in my dream house, with two golden retrievers.
3. Have a successful career and be happy. I want to be able to live my life to the fullest and not have to worry.
ELIAS FINKELMAN, Uni
1. Drive around the country with my best friend and party with strangers everywhere we go.
2. Try 100 exotic new foods other people wouldn’t touch. I’m aiming to really expand my palate and worldliness.
3. Get some degrees and a well-paying job because items 1 and 2 on this list need funding somehow.
OLIVIA BIRGE, Salt Fork
1. Be a sports reporter and interview coaches and players at the Super Bowl while working for ESPN.
2. Live somewhere in the South by the beach for at least a year, or go to school in the South for my master’s.
3. Start some type of nonprofit organization that meant something to me.
CLARA RUDOLPH, Monticello
1. Go backpacking through Europe with my mom. I’ve never been, but I want to explore the history, cultures, languages and food, all with my mom, because she makes everything more fun.
2. Write a bestselling series of novels — under a pseudonym — and never tell anyone who wrote it.
3. Meet and chat with a famous: politician, athlete, writer and actor.
KEDZIE GRIFFIN, Danville
1. Relearn how to do a back tuck. I used to be able to do one and I would like to be able to do it again, just for fun.
2. Photograph an NBA game. I love sports photography and I think the atmosphere at NBA games is awesome.
3. Travel to another country. I went to Canada when I was younger, but I don’t really remember it. I would like to travel to somewhere in Europe.
MATTIE KENNEL, Armstrong
1. Be in a Netflix original film.
2. Attend a musical on Broadway.
3. Visit the Palace of Versailles in France.
CHLOE BROCK, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
1. Travel to Greece. I have always loved it and it is by far one of the most beautiful places on Earth.
2. Volunteer with the company 4Ocean for a summer, cleaning up the ocean. I have a very strong love for the ocean and its creatures. I think it’s important to keep it clean for our sake and the animals living there.
3. Better my physical health. That is something that will be starting this summer, but I definitely want to continue the journey throughout my life.
Hopefully in 10 years, I am exactly where I want to be financially, physically, emotionally and mentally.
YOON FREUND, Academy
1. At the college I’m going to, there is an opportunity to work in the costume shop, which I’d like to participate in.
2. I’d like to find new recipes to bake/cook because it’s really cool to make someone’s comfort food.
3. My sibling and I have two cats: Marz and El, who I’d like to spend as much time with as possible. Maybe even build them a cardboard castle.
ALIVIA SCHMINK, Milford
1. Travel as much as possible. I want to visit all 50 states plus several countries.
2. One of my biggest bucket list items is to sky dive.
3. I want to be successful. I want to have a happy and healthy family. I want to live with no regrets and enjoy every moment.
TINLEY PETERS, Mahomet- Seymour
1. Move to New York.
2. Find a job that I love there.
3. Eat croissants in Paris.
JOSEPHINE CARROLL, Shiloh
1. I have already been to Italy and that was a true beauty, but I can’t stop there. Of course I will go back to Italy — Florence and Rome were my favorite but there is still a lot to see. I will go to Lake Garda, get closer to the Mediterranean Sea, Pompeii and many, many more places.
Outside of Italy, there is Greece, Norway, New Zealand, Ireland, Vienna, London and basically any place that has a song named after it. My plan is to go to Japan by next summer.
2. I hope by this summer, I would have already bungee jumped. My sister and I have plans to go in June or July. I also want to accomplish in 10 years: parasailing, cliff jumping, sky diving, taking a road trip around the country, skiing, making pottery, visiting the last Blockbuster, graduating college and getting my Ph.D., going on more self-dates, realizing that I am enough and accepting who I am.
3. Lastly, I would like to endeavor my last adventure by taking a trip to space. I would love to see everything, really, and where better to do that than space?
When I think about going to space, my brain can’t process it becoming a reality. I just can’t imagine the perspective of being on the outside and seeing all of the phenomena around me. Being able to look at the Earth and see the clouds externally would be a dream.
I just hope if I have the chance, it will be with loved ones.
EMMA CULBERTSON, Clinton
1. Become a female accountant, hopefully opening up my own firm
2. I want to have a background with international business.
3. Live a year overseas, hopefully in Greece.
BRYCE BURNETT, Westville
1. Obtain a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology and move to Georgia to find a job.
2. Become a well-known and successful college athlete.
3. Get sponsored by an energy drink company.