Big 10: What's on high school seniors' 10-year bucket lists?
Back by popular demand for an eighth year, we asked members of the high school Class of 2021 in the first installment of a Sunday miniseries: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
MADDY MOORE
Unity
1. Travel through each country in Europe.
2. Achieve my goal of becoming a physician assistant.
3. Be able to spend and cherish the most time with friends and family after experiencing almost losing my mother to COVID-19 this year.
JACK MARTIN
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond
1. Visit at least 10 different countries, including Jamaica, Afghanistan and the Netherlands.
2. Send a letter to all the Jack Martins in the world to meet at a specific coordinate and hold a duel to see who is the superior Jack Martin.
3. Make enough money to repay my mother for the ridiculous lengths she had to go to keep me in line.
RHEA PINTO
St. Thomas More
1. Deliver a baby as a nurse practitioner, my dream profession.
2. Ride in a hot air balloon.
3. Visit Greece with my friends.
AVERY POWELL
Fisher
1. Visit every national park in the U.S.
2. Dress formally with a group of friends and go to a fast-food restaurant.
3. Adopt and take care of as many animals as I can handle. I love animals and there are too many in the world that need someone to love them, so I want to help as much as I can.
REED SPERRY
Oakwood
1. Go fishing in Brazil on the Amazon River. I would be targeting a peacock bass.
2. Go hog hunting in Texas. Not just regular hog hunting; I want to do it out of a helicopter.
3. Be able to purchase two boats — a 1985 Mastercraft Stars and Stripes with a teak swim platform and whatever the most recent Mastercraft X-Star 24 is.
TRINITY TATMAN
Heritage
1. Go to my first hockey game with friends. Doesn’t matter if it’s pro or not.
2. Travel the world with my partner to try all different types of foods and drinks. One day, I wish to travel with the person I love the most in my life to share beautiful and astonishing memories.
3. Become a White House correspondent and a Pulitzer Prize winner in journalism. Writing has been an important factor in my life and I hope in the next 10 years I’ll accomplish such artistry for everyone to read.
GURNOOR GILL
Mahomet-Seymour
1. Be successful enough to buy my parents their dream car.
2. Take a hot air balloon ride around Chicago with a couple of my friends.
3. Travel the world and meet new people.
ALEXIS HETTMANSBERGER
Salt Fork
1. Graduate from the University of Illinois with honors and a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
2. Travel somewhere outside of the United States, like a tropical island or Australia — not during spider season.
3. Crash a wedding.
JOHN LOPEZ
Arcola
1. Graduate from college. I am a part of the first generation of my family that has had the chance to receive a college education and I don’t want to waste it.
2. Make a difference in someone’s life. I have always liked helping others and I want to work somewhere where I can help others.
3. Go to London with a bunch of my closest friends and enjoy my time there with them.
OLIVIA OMUNDSON
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin
1. Visit Maine to hike during the fall because it is so beautiful there when the leaves change.
2. Donate blood as much as I can during my lifetime.
3. Go on an adventure with my best friend and sister across the United States and take a picture at every state sign.
THEODORE JOHNSON
Urbana
1. Travel to and make friends in multiple countries.
2. Become the leading expert in an obscure but meaningful subfield of public policy.
3. Learn what “postmodern” means.
JARRETT HAZELWOOD
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
1. Run a marathon, and be really good at it. I love distance running and I think it would make me feel accomplished to achieve such a feat.
2. Jump and skydive out of an airplane.
3. Go see the Los Angeles Lakers play a home game, in person at Staples Center. I’ve loved the Lakers since Kobe Bryant played and it would be a dream come true to watch since they are so far away.
ANDREW RUDOLPH
Monticello
1. Graduate summa cum laude from Wash U in the Class of 2025. I will be double majoring in global studies and political science, and then minoring in Spanish/Arabic, so I hope to make exceptional marks in the classroom with these courses.
I feel more motivated than ever to succeed and reach my highest potential in the academia world.
2. Visit Casablanca and Marrakech in Morocco, and speak a combination of Spanish, French and Arabic with the locals there. I would love the opportunity to ride a camel there on a guided tour, as well.
While in Casablanca, I want to check out some of the amazing markets that are there, as well as visit the Eglise Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. I want to travel to several other foreign countries, including Spain and France; however, Morocco is by far at the top of my list.
3. I typically go on runs in Allerton Park — right across from my neighborhood — as I enjoy running and taking in some fresh air. With that being said, I really want to run a marathon sometime in the next 10 years.
I think that this is something that I wouldn’t back down from, as I would spend a year or two in advance training for this event.
BRIDGETTE BELTRAN
Cissna Park
1. Get a Tesla. Specifically black exterior, white interior, model X and paid for in full.
2. Abolish printers and design a thin, modern solution providing ease of use to everyday people.
3. Create a scholarship for high-achieving high school students. It will be a full-tuition scholarship to the university of their choice, determined by GPA, work experience and an in-person interview with a focus on communication and sales skills.