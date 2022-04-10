Big 10: What's on local school leaders' bucket lists, Part 2
Picking up where we left off last week, we asked another group of local school leaders, in Part 2 of a Sunday miniseries: If money were no object, what would your three-item bucket list look like?
SANDY DAVIS, principal, Rantoul St. Malachy
“My three top items would be a fine arts room, auditorium and an everyday skills learning lab so we could give students the opportunity to explore trades.
“I also would not say no to a covered walkway to the church as some days, it is not really comfortable getting to and from there for staff and students. Hah hah.”
ASIA FULLER HAMILTON, principal, Champaign Garden Hills Academy
1. An indoor playground. It would be such a joy to have a playground that students could play in year-round despite the weather. I would even ask for a trampoline section.
2. An indoor track. Students and community members would have a place to walk and we could have an intramural running club.
3. A parking garage. Our staff would have close parking and our families could use it when they visit for events.
STEVE FISCUS, principal, Tuscola High
1. A movie theatre auditorium. We recently sold out all of our shows to our spring musical, “Disney’s Descendants,” and our drama department is thriving.
We currently perform in our cafeteria on our school’s original stage. It would be incredible to have a huge, 300- to 500-seat auditorium with theatre seating and a new stage with all the technology bells and whistles. Perfect for plays, musicals and band concerts. Even graduation could be held there.
2. A multi-purpose dome for football, track and PE. Weather cancellations and rainouts are a thing of the past with this new, 3,000-seat dome. Big enough to house the football field and eight-lane track.
With a field-turf surface, it could be used by our PE/conditioning classes daily — with adjoining weight room — (plus) football and track. The baseball and softball teams could practice there. Complete with a new, state-of-the-art video capable scoreboard. We would be the only school in Illinois with a dome for competitions. Many schools have fieldhouses, but we want the real deal.
3. A self-sustainable farm. What if we could have a farm, complete with dairy cows for milk and Angus for meat production? We also would have a swine division for producing pork, and a poultry division for eggs and chicken sandwiches.
We’d annex some city property for corn, beans and grain plots, helping to provide the raw materials we need to make our own bread and feed for the animals. The apple orchard would provide fruits, and the beehives would give us some all-natural honey.
School lunches will never look the same, when it’s literally “farm to lunch table.” Of course, all students would have a job on the farm, coupled with their core curriculum.
ELIZA BROOKS, principal, Danville North Ridge Middle School
1. Enough certified middle school teachers to teach.
2. A new gym to accommodate the number of students and to be able to host regional and sectional competitions.
3. A student resource center where the guidance counselors, nurse, social workers, home liaisons, psychologist and social worker would all be in one space.
This space would include a closet stocked with personal care items, clothing and non-perishable food, stored for students in need.
KEVIN THOMAS, principal, Georgetown-Ridge Farm High
1. Agricultural facilities to support G-RF student experiences. Livestock barns used for cattle/hogs. Farm equipment utilized for crop production. This would give our students an opportunity to experience farming in a typical Midwest scenario.
2. Buffalo sports complex. This new building would include an archery facility that would give our archers an area to practice and compete. We would add a new weight room for all Buffalo student-athletes, along with a game room that includes pool tables, foosball, a bowling alley, arcade room and big-screen TVs.
3. Amphitheater for band/chorus concerts and drama. The music department is continuing to grow and this would be a great addition to the program.
CHAD BENEDICT, principal, Mahomet-Seymour High (with an assist from students)
1. An expanded cafeteria — with food cart.
2. An all-weather parking garage — complete with valet parking and car wash service.
3. A staff and student wellness spa — complete with sauna, massage chairs, yoga studio, coffee and a juice bar.
JOHN ODLE, principal, Oakwood High
1. Increase our teachers’ pay and benefits, because we have a great staff. The impact that they have on our students and community is so valuable. This would also help with the hiring of additional staff.
2. Give our students and staff a brand new high school with all the newest technology for classrooms, labs and common areas. We would have more options for their lunches with common areas where students can eat and socialize. We would have a new gym and multipurpose area for assemblies and plays. We also would add an indoor pool for our PE classes and extracurricular activities.
3. Build a new, state-of-the-art sports complex for all our district schools to use — with all-turf fields, a dome and an indoor track so we could play early spring events with no weather impact. This would help Mr. Shelton eliminate all the rescheduling of our spring events.
JARED ELLISON, principal, Westville Junior High
1. I would wish to have enough room added on to include sixth-graders at Westville Junior High. They have been housed at the elementary school and it is their seventh year in that building. It would be of great benefit for them and our sixth-grade teachers to be at WJHS to start their middle school years.
2. We make great use of the space that we currently have, but I would love for our school to have a more wide-open cafeteria and additional gym space for our PE classes and activities.
3. As a student growing up, I recall the teachers’ lounge being a place where no students were allowed. I often wondered if there were Ferris wheels and crazy fun taking place in those rooms. Upon going into education, I quickly realized that the teachers’ lounge was usually the location of a copy machine, a refrigerator to store lunches, a table to eat lunch at and usually not much more.
Therefore, I would wish to have a teachers’ lounge with an amusement park full of rides so it would be a fun place for teachers to be.
AMY BLOMBERG, principal, Rantoul Broadmeadow Elementary
My dream space at Broadmeadow would include a three-story building with a self-care space for the staff, families and students.
1. The student area would have indoor trampolines, maker spaces, sensory gardens and a huge slide that they could slide down when they have positive referrals.
2. The family space would include comfy furniture, a library full of books, computers, washers, dryers and a fully stocked pantry and fridge. It would also come with staff to wait on them.
3. The staff space would be staffed with people to give massages and facials, a cook and waitstaff with an unlimited menu of food and drinks. It would have a conversation station with multiple spaces to sit and catch up, as well as a movie theater.
JEFF GRAHAM, principal/superintendent, Ludlow Grade School
1. Unlimited money for teachers.
2. Unlimited educational resources and supplies for teachers, students and families.
3. A huge facility upgrade — athletic, academic and maintenance — including an all-weather track, turfed playing fields, science and computer labs, central air, new HVAC, etc.
BRIAN EASTER, principal, Blue Ridge High
In no particular order:
1. An auditorium would be so nice for so many reasons. It’s cool to be in an old gym to see productions on stage, but how much better would it be to have a sound system and cushioned seats for the audience?
2. A sports complex complete with an all-weather track. The obvious benefit would be for our athletes, but I see this being a tremendous resource for our community as well.
3. Additional support staff. We could definitely use a full-time social worker to help support our students.
Possibly a part-time masseuse to support our staff?
BRIAN BROOKS, superintendent, St. Joseph-Ogden High District
We wish we had enough land on our campus that enabled us to spread things out and provide adequate parking, get our buses off the middle of campus, have all of our sports on campus, and then build a fieldhouse that would enable all of our extracurricular teams to be able to practice after school as opposed to having teams practicing until 8 or 9 at night many times.
That being said, we feel very fortunate to have everything that we do have here at SJ-O.
JOHN KLABER, principal, Hoopeston Area High
1. would pay for all my teachers and staff to have a one-month paid vacation to the best Hawaiian resort money could buy. With all the hard work, sweat, countless hours, sleepless nights and tears they have put into the last few years, they are more than deserving of an amazing vacation where they can decompress and recharge.
2. A brand new, state-of-the-art building filled with amazing technology in every classroom, collaborative learning labs, student centers, a food court, etc. In one part of the building, we could serve our college track students and challenge them to be prepared for the strongest universities.
The other part of the building would house a tech high that would create multiple pathways for students who want to follow CTE pathways such as HVAC, welding, mechanics, ag, graphic design, etc.
These pathways would work in collaboration with our community businesses to get students hands-on experiences and certifications which will allow them to access high-paying jobs and careers of their choice directly out of high school.
3. A brand new sports complex with turf fields, lights on every field, concession stands and a giant fieldhouse in the middle to allow for activities to occur year-round.