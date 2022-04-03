Big 10: What's on local school leaders' bucket lists
As Unit 4 winds down its six-school makeover, Mahomet-Seymour asks voters to bless a new junior high and St. Joseph-Ogden prepares to convert its old gym into an auditorium, we asked local school leaders, in Part 1 of a Sunday miniseries: If money were no object, what would your three-item bucket list look like?
MEGAN HUNTER, principal, Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary
1. A large, multi-purpose room that could be used as a gym but easily transformed into classrooms or meeting spaces. By “easily,” I mean at the touch of a button, it can be transformed into multiple different configurations.
2. A better playground. Our hard surface is breaking and cracking. We also have an area that is covered with rocks that are problematic.
We have a large green space — “The Field,” as it is commonly known at Lincoln Trail — that the kids love. However, you can imagine how muddy that is during certain times of the year. The equipment we have is incredibly old and falling apart in some places. I would want that replaced with something safe and fun for the students to play on.
A bonus would be if we could install a retractable dome so that we could still play “outside” during inclement weather. We would just press a button and now we’re covered by the dome.
3. Additional classrooms. With our increasing enrollment, we are running out of classroom space and we are transforming existing spaces into classrooms that are not designed for that. For example, our STEAM room was the previous music room, which was originally a locker room. The locker room was renovated of course.
While we are adding classrooms, there would be more intentionality behind where classrooms are placed. For example, some of our special education classrooms are a considerable distance from their grade level counterparts. Having these supportive services near that grade levels is crucial for our inclusive model.
GREG KOERNER, principal, Holy Cross School
1. Build a new wing on the school to house more aquaponic towers and a state-of-the-art science lab.
2. Update the building with central air conditioning, replace and update all the windows, and update the kitchen to keep Mrs. Loftus happy.
3. Have an endless supply of Bud Light and Coors Light for Bill and Charlie, my maintenance men, to keep them happy.
CHRIS GARARD, principal, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High
1. An underground tunnel from the high school to the elementary school. Our kids constantly work with our elementary school kids as readers, observers and classroom aides, and our new auxiliary gym and weight room are at the elementary school.
It would be nice if they were not exposed to the elements as they transition back and forth.
2. An underground parking garage. No school ever has enough parking. Because most schools are landlocked, and ours is no exception, there is no space to add additional parking.
3. A dedicated fine arts auditorium. Like many schools our size, our fine arts programs use a stage in our gymnasium. We share and do our best but it would be awesome not to have to share.
SISTER M. BRIDGET MARTIN, principal, St. Thomas More
1. A chapel that fits the whole school. We currently have to have mass in the cafeteria or gym.
2. An auditorium for our productions. These are also done in our cafeteria.
We actually sometimes refer to our cafeteria as our cafe-church-atorium. Our maintenance crew does a lot of resetting of that space.
3. A new, fully-functional track so we can host track meets for both the high school and our feeder schools — Holy Cross, St. Malachy, St. Matthew and St. Thomas.
TOM DAVIS, superintendent, Heritage school district
1. For the state to come up with more strategies to address the terrible shortages we all face looking for teachers, bus drivers and many other areas for K-12 schools.
2. Unlimited funds for teachers, staff and especially school medical personnel like school nurses, to properly reward the job everyone did to keep K-12 schools in-person during the pandemic the last two years.
3. For rural towns like those that make up the Heritage district — and also the state of Illinois in general — to start gaining in population instead of losing population like the state has the last several years.
Our Illinois government must make changes to turn that around, or rural schools especially will not survive without consolidations that will lead to very spread-out distances between attendance centers.
BOBBY BECK, principal, Villa Grove Elementary
1. A staff relaxation room. Our teachers and staff have been working extremely hard over the past few years. I would love to have a room set aside for them with massage chairs, calming music, snacks and anything to give them a relaxing break.
2. A sensory walking path in our hallway. This would help students focus by encouraging them to be active on their way to class or a spot for a movement break. The path would instruct students to hop, squat, do pushups and crawl.
3. New playground equipment. Our new addition last year moved our playground to another location. I have looked at new playground equipment and there are some amazing sets available. I would love to have new equipment or games for our students to use during their recess time.
BARB THOMPSON, Superintendent, Fisher school district
If money were absolutely no object, and all of our curricular, student support, professional development and staffing needs were met, my bucket list would be, in no particular order:
1. A state-of-the-art performing arts center for theater, music, etc. Our performing art students and teachers deserve their own space to create and perform, and an auditorium space would give those programs room to grow and flourish.
2. A fieldhouse with a track, courts and fitness area for school and community use — although I would settle for a second gym at the junior-senior high school. Scheduling around one gym at the junior-senior high limits practice times and access to gym space.
Adding extra facilities, and sharing these amenities with the community, would benefit students, student-athletes and our stakeholders.
3. A complete redesign of our libraries to include flexible seating spaces, more technology access and all modern updates. Our rock star librarian, Mrs. Friedlein, could knock this project out of the park and create wonderful space for our students and faculty.
DARIN CHAMBLISS, principal, Salt Fork High
1. I would first like to be able to pay teachers what they truly deserve. I’d love to be able to give them the type of salaries that professional athletes and celebrities garner.
2. A brand-new, air-conditioned building with all the latest high-tech classroom features, including labs, meeting spaces, student work areas, updated locker room facilities and gourmet food court.
3. A state-of-the-art outdoor sports complex, including turf fields and a baseball/softball dome to solve our spring weather cancellations, plus provides an offseason training space for all of our student activities.
ALICIA GEDDIS, superintendent, Danville school district
I’d like to consolidate my answers into one.
If money wasn’t an issue, I would want a child psychiatrist, multiple child psychologists, multiple social workers, school nurses, multiple school counselors and more home coordinators for each of our school buildings.
Our children are hurting.
SCOTT WOODS, superintendent, Rantoul City Schools district
1. Give every student and family what they need to support the student’s success outside of school.
While schools are often expected to be the place that “levels the playing field,” the “playing field” includes a lot more than what students experience in the school.
2. Pay all of our employees what they deserve. Our staff works incredibly hard, and all deserve not just a living wage but also compensation for their expertise, experience and performance.
3. New facilities. Most of our buildings are 50 to 60 years old, and I would love to see our students and staff teaching and learning in state-of-the-art, modern facilities.