CHAMPAIGN — The big letters plastered inside the large windows facing John Street at Westview Elementary read, “We Got This,” encouraging words to the community that school would go on successfully this fall.
In the corner of one of those windows last week was a much smaller sign, also with three words: “Black Lives Matter.” Under district orders, that sign has since been removed and has sparked a legal and philosophical debate within the district about the words “Black Lives Matter” and in what capacity teachers can use those three words.
“I think the board’s legal counsel communicated that the display of a Black Lives Matter sign may be considered prohibited political activity,” Superintendent Susan Zola said. “When you post an individual sign with a political view that (the district) may or may not agree with, you open the door for what the attorney calls ‘permitting limited public political speech,’ which means you can’t exclude anyone’s viewpoint.
“Once you allow one sign, you have to allow all.”
The controversy arose just two months after the school board released a resolution “to declare racism is a public-health crisis as it adversely impacts our students, families, staff and community at large.”
The school board has not met since the issue arose, but the district cited state law and board policy as its reasoning for ordering the sign to be taken down.
Under the Local Governmental Employees Political Rights Act, government employees in Illinois are prohibited from engaging “in political activities while at work or on duty.”
Speaking out on public policy is considered political activity under the act.
Unit 4 School Board Policy 850 similarly prohibits “materials supporting political candidates or issues.”
In a Facebook post, school board member Elizabeth Sotiropoulos said that “the district as a whole has not made any decision with regards to BLM signs hung up in an outward-facing manner.”
She also said that the board’s policy allows teachers to hang the signs inside their rooms if they’re not on outward-facing windows.
“I wish the answer were clear cut,” Sotiropoulos said, “and I wish that something so many of us view as obvious were truly so obvious in the eyes of our legal system.”
Sotiropoulos also said that the board was considering a report by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel concerning Black Lives Matter and the Hatch Act that paved the way to allow federal employees to support Black Lives Matter while on the job.
It stated that because its origins were issue-focused and weren’t based in partisan politics, Black Lives Matter didn’t fall under the purview of the law.
That report, though, isn’t necessarily congruous with Illinois law, and it may open doors that the district would rather leave closed.
The Hatch Act does not consider “speaking out on public policy” a political act. The Office of Special Counsel used similar reasoning to rule that the phrase “Tea Party” was not prohibited under the Hatch Act when the fiscally conservative movement rose to prominence during the Obama Administration.
“To the extent that either movement’s motivating principles can be definitively established, it appears that they both were or are focused primarily on raising awareness of, and achieving policy changes for, their issues of concern,” the report read. “Thus, expressing support for or opposition to BLM as a movement is not ‘activity directed toward the success or failure of a political party, partisan political group, or candidate for partisan political office.’ Such expressions are therefore allowed by the Hatch Act.”
Similarly, the district’s concern would be that allowing teachers to hang a sign that read “Black Lives Matter” would clear the way for Unit 4 employees to hang signs the district wouldn’t want plastered in the windows of its schools.
“These state laws aren’t there to protect speech we agree with,” school board President Amy Armstrong said. “They’re there to protect (against) signs we don’t agree with.”
The strongest argument the board may have, Vice President Gianina Baker said, is if Black Lives Matter is directly tied to curriculum.
The simplest argument, though, may be that hanging a Black Lives Matter sign doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with public policy at all.
“I think that for many, this is an opportunity to express how they feel, that their Black students’ lives do matter, and they want their Black students to know that,” Baker said.
“I think that — much like (signs supporting) our lesbian, gay and transgender students — they know that they have someone to talk to.
“That that person is not just there to teach, but to be a person to be an ally in that moment, and I don’t know that our Black students have that. Informally, you know what teachers to go to and to talk to, but there’s no sign like that. It’s a powerful sign. It’s one that’s not just recognized in Unit 4, but nationally.”
The board next meets on Sept. 14, when signs reading “Black Lives Matter” will almost certainly be discussed. For now, the sign at Westview remains down, replaced with other signs honoring Black contributions to society and acknowledging the district’s anti-racism resolution.
“I would like to think that in the light of the strategic plan, in the light of rethinking our policies, in the light of our resolution, that we’re asking, ‘Why not allow this?’” Baker said.
“If supporting our Black students is a priority of ours, and this is something that at least, if anything, empowers them and makes them feel like they belong here, let’s start here, and let’s figure out where we go.”