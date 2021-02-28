CHAMPAIGN — As Cessily Thomas sat around a table with a dozen other Black teachers from Champaign-Urbana on Sept. 11, 2019, for a night of games, food and conversation, she felt a breath of fresh air.
It was the first meeting of the Champaign-Urbana Black Teachers Alliance, a group that Thomas started to simply give Black teachers a space to support each other and talk about their shared experiences, and it was exactly what Thomas was looking for when she started the group.
Being a Black teacher can be isolating. Only 7.4 percent of Unit 4 teachers and 9.1 of Urbana teachers were Black during the 2020 school year, and even those numbers are higher than the state average. Without a large group of peers, it can be hard to know whether experiences unique to Black teachers are perceived or imagined.
“It was just really good to be in the company of people who were like-minded,” Thomas said. “I can (describe an experience) and somebody’s going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, yes.’ It’s a place of validation, like, I’m not crazy. This thing is really happening to me. This thing that I think is happening, it really is happening for the reason that I think is happening.”
With Black teachers so sparse in Champaign-Urbana, Thomas decided to bring them closer together. After following an organization called The Black Teacher Project in Oakland, Calif. — a larger organization that focuses on supporting, developing and decreasing burnout among Black teachers — Thomas decided she’d create a support group of her own.
She wanted to create an organization that focused on inward support rather than outward messaging.
“(The Black Teacher Project) really stressed the importance of having a community of Black teachers to support each other, not necessarily as activism,” the Centennial teacher said. “That’s not really our sole purpose; our sole purpose is to create an environment that is supportive for Black teachers, but also to encourage other Black people to go into the profession, to further the profession, to do professional development. Those are all of the things that we want to do.”
In the future, Thomas hopes that teachers aren’t as exhausted as she is as she tries to play the role of support person and mentor to Black students, which outnumber White students in both the Champaign and Urbana districts.
She hopes that their numbers grow, and that they can create the environment that she wishes she had as a child in Unit 4 schools.
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
When Thomas was a grade-schooler at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, she remembers a teacher telling her mother she wasn’t college material.
“I didn’t get in trouble,” she said. “Maybe I wasn’t reading fast enough, who knows?”
That wouldn’t be the only negative experience she had with a teacher or member of the administration throughout her time in the district.
Of course, she had positive experiences, as well. Booker T. Washington Principal Hester Suggs, she remembers, was “amazing,” and the few Black teachers she had were positive influences.
But for Thomas, the bad experiences pushed her to pursue a career in education.
In some ways, she knows, the decks were stacked against her. Thomas’ mother was 14 years old when Cessily was born, and she grew up “pretty poor.” Despite that, she did well in school and decided by the time she was a junior or senior at Champaign Central that she wanted to be a teacher. She went to Eastern Illinois and after a short stint teaching in the Chicago suburbs, she returned to Champaign.
“The main reason I wanted to be a teacher is because I had some bad teachers, some teachers where I didn’t fit their mold, I didn’t fit their narrative, so they just didn’t think that I was worthy of investing in,” she said. “And so because of that, I wanted to make sure I could invest in kids that are from here that look like me.
“I want to be the teacher that I needed in high school,” she added. “That’s just what I try to do every day.”
Of course, with that goal comes massive amounts of pressure and work.
In her 16 years as a teacher, she’s taken on roles that include speech team coach, student council sponsor and support person for Black students.
“I think for a lot of Black teachers, we take that responsibility on our shoulders,” said Thomas, a former Spanish teacher who now teaches Advancement via Individual Determination. “We do way more than the average because we’re like, ‘No, these Black kids need me.’ … The kids know, ‘Whatever you need, you’ve got me.’ If we have a talent show, I’m going to be at the talent show. If the Black kids want to do something, I’m here for you.
“I’m taking on a lot, probably more than I should, because I want the Black kids to know, ‘I got your back. Whatever you need, I got you. You don’t have to give up. I know things can get hard, but here I am.’”
✽ ✽ ✽ ✽ ✽
As she stood in front of the Champaign school board at its June 24 meeting, Thomas described the Crooked Room theory put forth by author Melissa Harris-Perry. In a psychological experiment, participants were placed in a crooked room and asked to stand vertically. Instead, some naturally tilted to align themselves with the objects in the room.
The tilted room is used as a metaphor for stereotypes and perceptions like the ones Thomas faced as a child that drove her to become a role model for young Black students. She admits she’s worried, though, about sending her sons to Unit 4 schools. Black students, she says, are simply treated differently. For example, she said, people perceive Black kids as older than White kids of the same age.
“You see a Black kid, and you probably age him or her three to five years older than their actual age,” she said. “And then you start to treat them like, ‘We expect you to be more mature, we expect you to do this.’ Meanwhile, a little White boy over here can be a kid.
“I’ve just got to make sure that I straighten the room, or I tear the room down, which I prefer, and build a whole new room, you know?” she added. “It was so hard for me to send my (youngest) son to Unit 4 schools, because I am afraid that they will ruin him. He is brilliant. He is amazing. I’m just like, ‘We’ve got to do something about it.’ It doesn’t have to be this way just because it’s always been this way. We have teachers who are amazing who are willing to do the work. We have administrators that are amazing because they are doing the work. And I just hope that we can get it done.”
During that June 24 meeting, the board passed an anti-racism resolution that laid out some of the steps to straightening that room. Among other points, the resolution directed the district to “aggressively recruit and develop teachers and staff who reflect the diversity of students.”
Of course, that won’t be simple, because the shortage of Black teachers is a nationwide issue. The solution may come at a much earlier level.
The district recently created a class for aspiring teachers, hoping to develop its own future staff. Thomas said the class is “amazing.” She also tries to encourage students to become teachers whenever she can, and several of her Black students have gone into education.
Someday, she hopes that being a Black teacher is not so isolating, and the few dozen members of the Black Teachers Alliance will multiply. Maybe then, it won’t be up to such a small fraction of teachers to serve as an example for over a third of the districts’ student bodies.
In the meantime, she’s doing all she can to create the environment she wishes she had as a child growing up in Champaign schools.
“I’m cautiously optimistic, but also understanding that people are really set in their ways, and I think that the district is working to do the things that they have set out to do,” she said. “I think that we might need a little bit of a fire put underneath us, and I say, ‘us,’ as teachers.
“Because at the end of the day, we’re the ones doing the day-to-day work. We’re the ones interacting with the students on a day-to-day basis, we’re the ones that are teaching the material, we’re the ones writing up the kids. So I guess my hope is that we can find a way to both train teachers to do this work well and also hold us accountable when we don’t.”