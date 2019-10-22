FARMER CITY — A strike appears to have been averted in the Blue Ridge school district after the board and the union representing its teachers announced that they had reached a tentative agreement after a marathon bargaining session Monday night.
The Blue Ridge Federation of Teachers, which represents 110 teachers and support personnel, had issued an intent-to-strike notice and could have walked out as early as Oct. 28 without a deal.
No details have been announced on the three-year agreement, but the union has called a ratification vote on Sunday. The school board will also vote on the contract at either a special meeting or its next regular meeting on Nov. 20.
Going into last night’s bargaining session, the two sides slightly differed on proposed pay raises and were also negotiating the amount the district would contribute to health savings accounts.
Bargaining began in March, and a mediator had been used at recent sessions. Union employees have been without a contract since July 1.
