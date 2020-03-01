URBANA — The Black History Month assignment for Kerri Schmitt’s fifth-grade class at Bottenfield was to make a sculpture of a prominent figure in African American history using a bottle and a styrofoam ball for a head. For one day, each student would stand by their sculpture as people walked by.
“The idea was that it was a wax museum,” Schmitt said. “You would put money in, and they would talk. They all varied a little bit.”
For student Stefoni Moffitt, the assignment came with a twist.
Moffitt is the niece of local artist Camelia McNeal, who has won awards for her work in mixed media. Since 2001, she’s used press clippings, scissors and a scanner to make research-based collages with a focus on prominent African American figures.
Moffitt has always taken an interest in her aunt’s art. And this proved to be the perfect project to combine on.
“Art comes in so many forms,” McNeal said. “My medium is mixed media, taking pictures and bringing them together. We had to use our imagination.”
For her subject, Moffitt chose Ruby Bridges, who was the first black child to attend her Louisiana school.
“She really inspired me,” Moffitt said. “She changed the world.”
For the project, Moffitt and her aunt thought outside the box. Instead of making a sculpture to match Bridges’ likeness, they used McNeal’s style of mixed media, starting with a photo of Bridges and building out a collage of newspaper clippings and photos around her.
“This was definitely, I think, the most sophisticated (project),” Schmitt said.
All the while, she learned about Bridges’ struggle as she integrated her school in 1960, escorted by federal marshals through angry mobs each day. While parents and teachers boycotted the school, she went to class by herself.
“It gave (Moffitt) a lot of appreciation,” said Moffitt’s mother, Ashley Shaw. “She said, ‘If it wasn’t for her, a lot of my friends, I wouldn’t be able to be in school with them.’”
For McNeal, the project was not only a continuation of her work featuring inspirational figures, it was a chance to pass down her work to another generation.
“I wanted to one day teach this to kids, and it’s really coming to pass,” McNeal said. “I really like getting the opportunity to teach kids how to create mixed media. I felt like this should be seen, because this was really using your imagination, thinking outside the box.”