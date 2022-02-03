URBANA — Having just moved to town, third-grader Hayden Little was excited on the day four years ago that she was to meet her new mentor through the C-U One-to-One Mentoring Program.
“I had heard from a friend that it was awesome and she loved it,” Little said. “So I really wanted to do it, and I got lucky.”
That day, the student at Yankee Ridge Elementary in Urbana met Karen Carney, who had recently retired from the University of Illinois. Hayden admits now that as they talked, she was unsure, but she enjoyed being tucked away in a quiet room during lunch, far from the noisy cafeteria. Over the ensuing weeks, the relationship grew as they talked, played games and taste-tested different kinds of foods.
They grew so close over the years that when the pandemic brought a halt to in-person meetings in March 2020, they began writing letters to each other.
When they were able, they’d speak on Zoom in the early mornings, when Carney introduced Hayden to her pets and Hayden put on pretend cooking shows for Carney as she made ramen noodles.
“During the pandemic, I just realized how Hayden can kind of be a reset for me,” Carney said.
“On a day when things are not going well, I can talk to her and say, ‘Hey, actually, things look pretty good,’” she said.
Many of the program’s mentor-mentee relationships, though, did not continue through the pandemic, and fewer openings were filled. Overall, participation in Urbana’s side of the program, which covers both the Champaign and Urbana school districts, is down from 150 to 175 mentors to just over 100, said Mia Lavizzo, the Urbana district’s director of mentoring and community involvement.
“We’re in a rebuilding phase,” Lavizzo said. “We lost a lot of mentors for various reasons. Some are very concerned about the pandemic, so they’re just taking a step back right now, but others have moved away, so it’s a transition. We’re doing a pretty good job trying to get new mentors.”
While Lavizzo said the program is on its way to making up ground — it held a training session Tuesday with 36 new mentors — the need is virtually limitless, with a wait list far too long to fill.
The program looks for students who are “struggling a little bit, some social-emotional issues, some isolation, some students who are sad, maybe some seasonal depression, maybe the state of this pandemic has caused them to socially isolate and they just need someone to talk to,” Lavizzo said.
When those students are referred by school staff, parents or even themselves, Lavizzo said she watches the student to get a feel for their personality as she tries to pair them with a mentor with a compatible personality. One of the main things the program looks for from mentors, she said, is simply that they consistently show up every week.
Those wanting to mentor can complete an application at cu1to1.org and email it to mlavizzo@usd116.org. Those in the Champaign district can email their applications to Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Smith at smithla@u4sd.org. Prospective mentors go through an interview session, a background check and a two-hour training session before weekly meetings begin.
Carney feels so strongly about the program that she became a school contact at Wiley Elementary School in Urbana, meaning she helps pair students with mentors, many of whom stay together through high school.
“We don’t naturally have opportunities where adults and children can come spend time together,” Carney said. “It’s nice to be able to say with new mentors and mentees, ‘Hang in there. It’s a little awkward at first, but you guys get to know each other, and it’s really fun.
“One of the most gratifying things is to see the cool person Hayden is turning into,” she said. “She was a great kid, but she’s becoming a thoughtful adult now, and it’s pretty cool to see that.”