DANVILLE — New Danville school board member Johnnie Carey feels she’ll be able to provide some perspective to the board in terms of being a former classroom teacher and administrator.
The school board approved Carey’s appointment to fill the seat formerly held by another longtime Danville educator, Gladys Davis, who resigned.
Carey’s term runs through April 2023.
Having retired from education in 2009, Carey brings 35 years of experience to the board.
She served in positions in Danville and Champaign.
“I started teaching social studies at (Danville) High School, and then I went from a classroom teacher to guidance counselor to assistant principal at Danville High School,” Carey said.
She served for five years in Champaign as director of alternative education before returning to Danville as human resources director and then as principal at Cannon Elementary School.
“I’m not looking to make changes,” Carey said. “What I’m looking to do is to add another voice on the board. Since I’ve been on both sides between a classroom teacher and an administrator, what I’m hoping I’m bringing to the board is another perspective at looking at the issues that will be facing the board and to be able to look at it from all angles from the teachers, administrators and then the perspective of the board.
“That doesn’t take anything away from the other board members.”
Fellow board members thanked Davis for her service.