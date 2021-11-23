CHAMPAIGN — When she applied in early fall to be a part of the Great American Marching Band at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Sunnah Kim didn’t expect to hear back.
That’s why the Centennial junior thought she was in trouble when she arrived home a few months ago. Her parents, expressing faux anger to heighten the surprise, called her over.
“I said, ‘You get back in your dad’s office right now,’” said her mother, Susan.
Waiting for her was an acceptance letter, letting her know that she’d be marching in Thursday’s famous New York City parade.
Her parents “were acting a little bit suspicious, and then I read it,” Kim said, “and I could not believe my eyes. I reread it and was just screaming. I was just ecstatic.”
Kim sent in her video application after attending the Smith-Walbridge Drum Major Clinic, where Marching Illini Director Barry Houser urged students to apply.
That Kim took the initiative is no surprise.
Her ambition was apparent early when she took up sign language as a second-grader after learning the alphabet from a book.
Using the internet as her guide, Kim became conversationally fluent in American Sign Language despite the fact that she never took a class until last year.
At Centennial, she helped found the Sign Language Club. She’s president of the Key Club, whose membership quintupled under her leadership, to 150 students. She’s a tutor in the school’s writing center and a member of the Science Olympiad team and Charger Mentorship Program.
She’s also taking Calculus BC, which students rarely enroll in before college, in addition to several other college courses.
Her commitment to marching band, though, is unparalleled.
The interest began when she was in the fifth grade, when she saw her sister, Gina, enter high school and join the Centennial marching band.
“I saw her having so much fun and loving all of it, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is something I really want to be a part of,’” said Kim, who considers her sister her best friend.
That year, she took up the flute.
Back then, her interests extended to athletics. As a sixth-grader, she decided to run the Illinois Marathon 10K with Gina and several of her high school-aged friends.
Without training, she wound up winning the 12-and-under division.
Around that time, though, she noticed sustained pain in her legs, and she was diagnosed with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The rare, degenerative disease causes defects with collagen, a protein found in bones, muscles, skin and tendons.
Because of the joint pain and chronic fatigue caused by the ailment, Kim was forced to quit running, and now, she wears braces on her knees and avoids taking the stairs at school.
But marching band was an activity she wasn’t willing to give up, and she doesn’t plan on it any time soon. Like her older sister, she plans on marching in college.
“I’ve never really thought about not doing (marching band) because of pain,” she said. “It’s always just, ‘How am I going to do it?’”
In anticipation of her 3.1-mile march Thursday in New York, she’s been putting in extra physical-therapy sessions, although she’s been able to make arrangements with parade leaders to give her the ability to sit if she needs to.
“I’m going to get through this,” she said. “I’ve worked too hard.”