CHAMPAIGN — A month after resigning as principal at Champaign Centennial High School, Scott Savage said he’s hired a lawyer.
“On May 9, 2023, I hired an employment attorney to represent me,” Savage said.
His lawyer, Cynthia Pietrucha of the Naperville-based Pietrucha Law Firm, “has reached out to the district on my behalf,” he said.
Savage resigned in late April soon after a video emerged that appeared to show him engaged in a physical altercation with a student.
His resignation from Centennial, his alma mater, came less than a year after taking over there as principal.
Petrucia declined to say whether Savage is considering a lawsuit.
“At this time, we are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation to gather all the facts surrounding the alleged incident,” she said.
“Our client, Dr. Scott Savage, is an outstanding professional committed to ensuring that students have the tools to be responsible and successful members of society,” Pietrucha said. “We urge the media and the public to respect the privacy and presumption of innocence afforded to individuals during an ongoing investigation. We remain committed to ensuring a fair and just resolution to this matter, and will continue to work diligently to protect the legal rights and interests of our client.”
The school district declined to answer questions, with spokeswoman Stacey Moore saying it “does not comment on active or potential litigation.”